Sonavel is a nutritional dietary supplement that helps to treat tinnitus and recover hearing. Made using high-quality natural ingredients that are rich in antioxidants, Sonavel boosts memory power and focus as well. It was formulated by Chemistry Teacher Alan Sanger based on the teachings and research studies on tinnitus provided by Dr. Joseph Barnes. The supplement is meant to restore brain interconnections and reduce inflammation of the nervous system as well as the auditory system. Sonavel ensures to get rid of the irritating sound in the ears and reduces discomfort without causing any side effects.

Sonavel Reviews – Is This Supplement Boosts Your Memory Power?

In this Sonavel review, I will discuss the product in detail and guide you through the working of the Sonavel supplement. We will analyze whether Sonavel works the way it says so that you can try it out if needed!

Product Name Sonavel Category Ear Health Main Benefits Helps to treat tinnitus and recover hearing Ingredients Hibiscus, Hawthorn Berry, Garlic, B-Vitamins, and much more Administration Route Oral Dosage Instruction Take 1 capsule per day Result Take 2 months Alcohol Warning No Restrictions Quantity 60 Capsules per bottle Side Effects No Major Side Effects reported Price $69 Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What is Sonavel?

Sonavel is an organic supplement that aims to help those suffering from tinnitus and poor hearing to restore the proper functioning of their eardrums. Dr. Joseph Barnes who is credited for providing the recipe for Sonavel is a well renowned medical practitioner in Ireland.

The creator and medical researcher Alan Sanger was himself suffering from tinnitus and with the help of Dr. Barnes’ natural formula was able to cure his condition.

This lead to the development of the Sonavel supplement. It supplement facilitates several other benefits apart from proper ear function such as strengthened memory, better focus, vitality, etc.

Each bottle of Sonavel is produced in the United States under strict manufacturing practices. It does not involve any harmful substances. There are 60 capsules per bottle of Sonavel which can be orally consumed.

How does Sonavel work?

Sonavel supplement works in 4 different stages:

1. Hearing clears up

The nutrients present in Sonavel enter your bloodstream and activate the brain cells for self-repair to get rid of the irritating sounds produced due to tinnitus.

2. The mind begins to relax with a better sense of hearing

In this stage, the brain becomes fully free from tinnitus by which you experience better concentration.

3. Memory bounces back

Since memory is strongly associated with the auditory system, with better hearing power you are also able to memorize/ remember things much clearer. Thus you can concentrate better with reduced levels of tiredness/ dizziness.

4. The brain starts firing on all cylinders

With the improved performance of the brain nerve cells, you can function much better. You become more energetic in your daily activities and also experience good sleep.

What are the ingredients in the Sonavel supplement?

Sonavel supplement involves only the freshest and highest quality plant ingredients, each of which is blended into the exact proportion to generate maximum benefits. All these components are scientifically tested to provide the right nutrients to the ears and brain.

Hibiscus

With an abundance of antioxidants and citric acid, the hibiscus flower protects the brain from free radical damage, which is one of the leading causes of premature aging of the nerve cells. Due to the presence of flavonoids, the hibiscus provides oxygenation to the organs by increasing blood circulation. It also reduces blood pressure which facilitates heart health. This automatically decreases tinnitus.

Hawthorn Berry

Hawthorn berry has strong anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that reduce blood fats and promotes heart health. It is also a rich source of fatty acids. Since it improves blood flow, it also helps to treat hearing problems by nourishing the nerve cells and tissues.

Garlic

Garlic is popularly known for its ability to ease earache. It is also a very common ingredient in most organic supplements. Garlic increases blood circulation which results in more oxygenated blood flow to the ears. This improves the hearing function which simultaneously gets rid of tinnitus.

B-Vitamins

Also known as folic acid, it is responsible for the production of energy as well as DNA. Folic acid is required for the creation of blood cells. It stimulates the immune system, maintains the health of arteries, and ensures sufficient blood supply to the brain.

Green Tea

Green tea is another great source of folic acid. It also comprises several vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, etc that not only help increase blood circulation but also provide healthy glowing skin. The polyphenols compound present in green tea helps to treat noise-induced hearing loss and deafness.

Vitamin C

Lack of Vitamin C is another cause of hearing loss. It improves auditory function and maintains the health of the ears. It effectively protects the brain from tinnitus, dementia, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Juniper Berries

It helps to clean the brain from toxins. It has strong antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Juniper berries also promote heart health which helps to increase blood circulation.

Sonavel Benefits

There are many benefits that you can obtain by consistently using the Sonavel supplement for the prescribed period. Some of them are:

It targets the exact reason you are suffering from tinnitus and completely frees you from the irritating noise and discomfort in your ear.

It nourishes the ear tissues and prevents their aging.

It reduces inflammation of the brain cells.

It improves memory power and IQ.

It boosts brain health and functioning.

It improves mood levels.

It provides better immunity.

It reduces stress levels which helps to sleep better.

It helps you to be energetic throughout the day and facilitates the better performance of your daily activities.

Sonavel Dosage and How to use it?

While intaking any health supplement it is important to ensure that you are following the dosage as recommended.

In the case of Sonavel, the manufacturer suggests consuming 1 capsule along with a glass of water, every day with dinner.

For the best results, you must follow a regular intake of Sonavel for at least 3 months. Sonavel supplement comes in bulk with discounts so you can easily store the necessary number of Sonavel bottles for the long term.

Sonavel Side effects

Sonavel supplement is completely free of side effects. Each of the capsules is 100% natural, Non-GMO, and involves no added chemicals or substances.

The product is GMP certified and manufactured under strict and precise standards in state-of-the-art FDA-approved facilities. Furthermore, their website also confirms that there are no customer reports of side effects.

How long will Sonavel take to see the results?

It varies from person to person as your hearing is recovered naturally via the nutrients of this Sonavel supplement.

A lot of consumers had improvements in their hearing within two weeks of using Sonavel.

However, for some, it took around 2 months for the ringing sound in their ears to subside. Nevertheless, you should not get disappointed if it takes much longer than you expected.

This is why most people quit using Sonavel way before the results show up. Ensure that you are using Sonavel daily for 3 months and you are bound to experience noticeable changes within 60 days.

How long would the results stay?

If your hearing power has increased and the tinnitus has fully reduced in the past 2-3 months after using Sonavel pills, it might last for 1-2 years.

Most users continued using Sonavel for at least 6 months and achieved maximum benefits. Research states that making necessary healthy dietary and lifestyle changes can boost as well as maintain the results of Sonavel.

Who should and shouldn’t use Sonavel?

Sonavel can be used by both adult men and women. The supplement showed its best results even for those in their 70s.

However, if you are dealing with any health condition or using other medications, you must consult your doctor before trying any new dietary supplement. Sonavel should not be used by pregnant women and those under the age of 18.

Does Sonavel supplement work?

The nutritional formula of the Sonavel supplement has provided a vast number of users with positive results which shows that it is an effective product.

Even individuals who had spend half their life on medications and other treatments and their ears fully healed by using Sonavel.

Also, the company’s hassle-free refund service is another sign that Sonavel supplement does provide life-changing results without any loss.

Is Sonavel a legit supplement?

Yes, Sonavel is a 100% legitimate dietary supplement. It does not produce any side effects, is made of top-quality natural ingredients, and provides the promised results if consumed regularly.

Sonavel formula is very much suitable and effective for adults of any age and gender. It has undergone several clinical trials and medical research by top doctors of the world before being made available to the public.

Various users were able to notice significant changes in their hearing and health. Sonavel supplement confirms following the safety and quality standards.

Every purchase of Sonavel is backed by a 60 Day Money Back Guarantee that provides a hassle-free refund. With these factors, it can be said that Sonavel is a genuine and trustworthy supplement to fix your hearing loss and treat tinnitus.

Sonavel supplement Complaints and Customer Reviews

Based on most Sonavel Reviews and real-life customer experiences, there are no complaints or negative comments about Sonavel supplements.

The majority of users stated that the Sonavel supplement truly works the way it assures them and that they were very satisfied with the results.

Sonavel Pricing and Where to get it?

Sonavel supplement is available at the following prices-

30 Day Supply: 1 Bottle of Sonavel at $69 + shipping charges.

+ shipping charges. 90 Day Supply: 3 Bottles of Sonavel at $177 + free shipping charges.

+ free shipping charges. 180 Day Supply: 6 Bottles of Sonavel at $294 + free shipping charges.

The manufacturer advises buying the 90 Day or 180 Day Supply as it would help acquire the best results of Sonavel. Due to the high demand and quick sales, these prices are on a limited period offer.

So it is recommended to pay for your Sonavel bottles while it is still available. Many other websites are selling Sonavel at a much cheaper price but beware that these are fake products.

Sonavel Refund Policy

You will be having access to a no-questions-asked 60 Day Money Back Guarantee. Henceforth, if Sonavel hasn’t worked for you within this time, you can return the product for a full refund.

But this is highly unlikely as the manufacturer assures a 100% satisfaction guarantee as they are quite sure of the efficacy of the supplement.

Sonavel Reviews – Final Verdict

Sonavel is a powerful natural supplement that has the potential to cure tinnitus and improve brain function. With the regular medications and treatments focusing on only coping with tinnitus, Sonavel effectively heals the root cause of hearing loss, ear pain, and discomfort thereby fully getting rid of the condition.

The natural formula of the supplement helps to repair brain deterioration and acts like a steroid for the brain and boosts the nerve cells.

It also provides sufficient space to the brain for self-repair thereby developing stronger memory and faster-thinking skills.

Those who have used Sonavel had their hearing power successfully recovered with better thinking skills and other health benefits.

The product does not cause any side effects and is safe for any adult. Sonavel if utilized properly can surely provide better ear function no matter how severe the condition.