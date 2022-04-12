Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Film Earns Estimated US$71 Million In The U.S, Cast Of Sonic The Hedgehog 2

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film, released by Paramount Pictures, earned an estimated US$71 million at the box office in its first weekend, exceeding industry expectations and surpassing the first film’s US$70 million debuts.

The US Revenue For Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Is Expected To Be Around US$71 million

The sequel earned an estimated US$70 million in its first weekend on the international market and an estimated US$141 million in its first weekend on the worldwide market, according to estimates.

In the United States, according to Box Office Mojo, the sequel had a great opening weekend, generating an estimated $26.5 million. According to the latest figures, it raked in an estimated $26,8 million more on Saturday and an estimated $17,7 million more on Sunday.

The film was exhibited in 4,234 theaters, with an average ticket price of US$6,258 per theater. The $6.25 million in revenue garnered by preview screenings on Friday was a significant boost for the picture.

After announcing a sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog film from that year in May of 2020, Paramount Pictures confirmed the project in June of that year, with Jeff Fowler returning as director and Pat Casey and Josh Miller returning as scriptwriters.

Executive producers for the new picture are Neal H. Moritz, Toru Nakahara, Toby Ascher, and Hajime Satomi, who have worked on previous projects with Neal H. Moritz.

After a year of development, Paramount Pictures announced the film’s logo in February 2021. The design depicted two foxtails hanging from an orange number two, inspired by the series’ fox character Tails. In a message on his Twitter account in March 2021, Fowler stated that filming had begun on the very next day.

In August, it was first revealed that Idris Elba would play Knuckles in the film. Colleen O’Shaughnessy reprises her role as Tails in the upcoming episode. Since the 2014 Sonic Boom animated series debuted, O’Shaughnessy has been voicing the character.

According to Paramount Pictures, a third Sonic the Hedgehog film is in the works, as is the first live-action series based on the popular video game. Knuckles will reprise his role in the future live-action series, which premiered on Paramount in 2023 and stars Idris Elba.

So, who is in the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

All of Sonic, The Hedgehog 2’s critical characters from the first film will be returning, as is to be anticipated.

Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz reprise their roles as Dr. Robotnik and Sonic the Hedgehog in this sequel (who is now called Dr. Eggman). As Tom and Maddie Wachowski, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter reprise their roles.

Idris Elba and Colleen O’Shaughnessy will appear as new characters in the future film as Knuckles and Tails, respectively. When O’Shaughnessy first appeared as Tails in the movie, he was reprising his role as the character’s voice actor from the video game series and the film.

Lee Majdoub, who formerly portrayed Agent Stone, will return to the show. Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, and Shemar Moore are just a handful of the notable actors set to participate in the next film.