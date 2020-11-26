This device packs a dedicated center speaker and wireless subwoofers. Some of its coolest features are: –

♻️ 3D Surround Sound system – It has a powerful 3D surround sound of DTS Virtual: X which can turn your living room into a theatre with its speakers that fire from the front, side, and above.

♻️ Samsung Acoustic beam – The acoustic beam technology delivers the sound in a way that makes it seem to come from precisely where the action is happening.

♻️ Q-Symphony – This device is the perfect companion to your Samsung QLED TV speakers as they can synchronize with them to deliver a fuller and more immersive cinematic sound experience.

♻️ Adaptive sound feature – optimizes sound based on each scene and lets you hear voices clearly at the lowest volumes so even the quietest conversations are heard.

This device has both Bluetooth TV connection as well as Bluetooth multi-connection which lets you seamlessly switch between two different connected smart devices.

It also has an HDMI port for a rich audio experience.

It has an inbuilt gaming mode and all of it is features are controlled by one remote.

Its original price is $499.99 but with the current 44% discount offer the price Is slashed to just $277.99.