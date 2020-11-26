Contents
Soundbars are the ultimate home theatre system that is a must-have for enjoying that top-quality cinematic experience at home.
But they are usually very expensive and it’s very hard to find one that is suitable for your smart TV and the surrounding environment.
With Amazons Black Friday deals kicking in this week, it seems like the perfect time to get that soundbar system that you’ve been badly wanting.
Visit Amazon to Find Soundbar Black Friday Deals 2020 and get Upto 80% Discount
Soundbar Black Friday Deals (2020) On Amazon
👉 SAMSUNG HW-Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar
This device packs a dedicated center speaker and wireless subwoofers. Some of its coolest features are: –
♻️ 3D Surround Sound system – It has a powerful 3D surround sound of DTS Virtual: X which can turn your living room into a theatre with its speakers that fire from the front, side, and above.
♻️ Samsung Acoustic beam – The acoustic beam technology delivers the sound in a way that makes it seem to come from precisely where the action is happening.
♻️ Q-Symphony – This device is the perfect companion to your Samsung QLED TV speakers as they can synchronize with them to deliver a fuller and more immersive cinematic sound experience.
♻️ Adaptive sound feature – optimizes sound based on each scene and lets you hear voices clearly at the lowest volumes so even the quietest conversations are heard.
This device has both Bluetooth TV connection as well as Bluetooth multi-connection which lets you seamlessly switch between two different connected smart devices.
It also has an HDMI port for a rich audio experience.
It has an inbuilt gaming mode and all of it is features are controlled by one remote.
Its original price is $499.99 but with the current 44% discount offer the price Is slashed to just $277.99.
👉 Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System
Having over 12k reviews on Amazon and still acing an impressive 4.5 rating, this device is surely the most popular product on this list.
It packs a 21-inch-long soundbar and a universal remote. Some of its most attractive features include: –
♻️ Dialogue mode – that enables you to hear every word in detail.
♻️ Flexible placement – This device is very versatile and you position it wherever you choose. It can be mount on the wall as well.
♻️ Superior bass control – The universal remote lets you customize the base according to your viewing requirements. Pump up the bass for watching your favorite thrillers and horror movies for a truly gripping experience.
Unfortunately, the Bose Solo 5 does not come with a USB port, but it’s Bluetooth connectivity and the HDMI port is enough for connecting to almost all media devices.
Currently, there is a 25% off, reducing its sale price to just $149. Act fast if you are interested.
👉 Sony HT-G700
Sony is one of the kings of the sound system industry and they are keeping up this reputation with this beast of a soundbar.
Packing a 3.1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and vertical surround engine, this device is one of the ultimate home theatres you can find in the market today.
♻️ Immersive audio enhancement – Every TV show and movie gets the surround sound treatment with its 7.1.2ch upscaled audio.
♻️ 4K HDR support: This device can support audio matching video formats such as 4K HDR and HDR10.
♻️ Center Speaker – with the dedicated center speaker, you will enjoy crystal clear audio and dialogue.
♻️ Wireless Subwoofer – With its wireless subwoofer you can easily fit appropriately in your setting and enjoy its rich and powerful bass.
It has both HDMI eARC support, as well as Bluetooth support, and is easily connectible.
With its current 34% discount rate, the sale price of this device is brought down from $599.99 to just $398.00.
👉 TCL Alto 7+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar
Averaging an impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon from its 6000+ reviews, this device is the second most popular product on our list.
The TCL alto strives to be a very affordable and simple sound system for your home.
♻️ 3 Dedicated modes for music, movies, and news – you will enjoy catching every instrument, dialogue, and minute details.
♻️ Built-in tweeters – captures the highest range of frequency to create the complete audio experience.
♻️ Premium audio with wireless subwoofer – This device can provide premium audio by producing clarity and boosting the volume and with its powerful subwoofers, you can hear and feel every audible detail of your favorite TV shows and music.
♻️ Seamless connectivity – This device provides a lot of options for connectivity including HDMI Arc, Aux, Optical wires, and IR pass-through.
TCL is one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands, priding itself on delivering high-quality products with the latest designs.
So, the cheaper rates of this device compared to the others on this list shouldn’t raise concern for its quality.
Currently, there is a 28% off for this product, and its price stands at $128.99 as of now.
👉 SAMSUNG HW-Q800T
A more advanced version of the first device on this list. It comes with a built-in Alexa and a Dolby Atmos/DTS:X.
♻️ Adaptive sound – Optimizes sound according to the scene which lets you hear even the quietest conversations
♻️ 3D Surround sound – With its Dolby Atmos and DTS:X dual technology, it captures distinct sound as it flows around you.
♻️ Acoustic beam – Moving sound effects create a better experience with its panoramic audio directions and make you feel like you are part of the scene.
♻️ Supports HDMI eARC sounds and includes gaming mode for the advanced gaming experience.
Originally priced at $899.99, its current 34% discount has brought down its sale price to just $597.99.
👉 Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar
With probably the sleekest design on this list, the Signa S2 is a fan favorite.
It has the cheapest standard price on this list while still featuring Dolby digital support.
It also comes with a dedicated wireless subwoofer that can deliver powerful bass and it sports the following other features:
♻️ Universal compatibility – It works well with both 4K and HD TVs.
♻️ Polk Adjust technology – This allows you to customize voice levels to reproduce clear and crisp dialogues and never miss a single word of your programs without subtitles.
♻️ All cables included – unlike some high-end devices that sell related cables separately, the Signa S2 comes packed with its set of HDMI and optical cables.
♻️ Bluetooth streaming – Stream music directly from your phone or tablet or other compatible devices.
Currently priced at $139 with some discount deals available or using Amazon rewards visa card.
The products listed here could be available for better offers and discounts with Amazon’s lightning deals and limited time offers that could roll out anytime. So, check back regularly to avoid missing out on such deals.
Also, keep an eye on the available stock. Your product may run out of stock if you wait too long, so it’s advised that you make your purchase if you like any of these products asap.
Cheers!