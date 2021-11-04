As per the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America the leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians will be spending an overnight stay at his New York Hospital after undergoing a stent surgery.

A stent is placed when a person’s blood vessels are clogged which obstructs the flow of blood inside the body. A stunt is more or less like a tube allowing easy passage of blood through this clogged network. The spiritual leader who is 81 first had an angiogram after which it was decided that he would be needing a stunt placement.

Spiritual Leader Spends Overnight At Hospital After Stent Surgery

This is his first trip to the US after several years which started as an overnight stay in a hospital in Washington when we declared that he was not feeling well. However, the next day the spiritual leader continued his itinerary of receiving awards from Jewish and Catholic communities followed by a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

On Tuesday when he made his public appearance the spiritual leader was looking bold and strong and no signs of fatigue were visible on his face. This led many people to more hope and relief at the same time. The leader stood roughly for an hour as for the ceremony of St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church which is being rebuilt. An old church stood here and was destroyed in the attacks of 9/11 on the World Trade Center.

The spiritual leader is considered equal among Eastern Orthodox patriarchs but however does not give him the power of a Catholic pope. Many of the Eastern Orthodox worlds are now at self-governing stages however the spiritual leader does overlook the Greek Orthodox and has some power as well.

The spiritual leader is one of the few people who have supported the vaccination and have also asked his followers to get vaccinated.

When asked about the covid 19 virus the comments from the team stated that they believe in the vaccine and know that the only way to break the covid chain is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. These comments have helped governments all around the world as people trust the spiritual leader more and are getting vaccinated.

Bartholomew was scheduled for a 12-day visit in the US and its various states, however, the overnight stay at the hospital has disrupted the schedule, and is expected to stay longer as the doctors need to confirm if it is safe for him to travel long distances in his current state. Many people visited the hospital and police protection has been ordered as the mob gathered outside were disrupting the traffic flow in New York.

Biden administration said that they will provide all the necessary help that is needed for Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and his attendees and make sure there is no issue. A new timeline has not yet been declared by the spiritual leader but however, the delay due to medical conditions is not expected to disrupt his schedule for more than 2 days.

