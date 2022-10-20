Spokane Diabetics Have Significant Incidence Of Chronic Renal Disease- Study

A new study has found a higher prevalence of chronic kidney disease among people with diabetes in Spokane County than in other counties across the state, according to research released today by local physicians.

The study, led by Spokane Doctor, found that more than 70 percent of adults with diabetes in Spokane County have chronic kidney disease, compared with 53 percent of those with diabetes statewide and 40 percent nationwide.

A Brief Overview Of Chronic Kidney Disease And Diabetes

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 347 million people worldwide suffer from diabetes. Of these, 95% have type 2 diabetes and 5% have type 1 diabetes.

The most common complications include diabetic retinopathy (eye problems), cataracts, diabetic nephropathy (kidney damage), neuropathy, and peripheral vascular disease. Diabetes is also associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, foot ulcers, and lower limb amputation.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a group of conditions that can damage your kidneys and eventually lead to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant to live.

The most common causes are diabetes, hypertension, glomerulonephritis, polycystic diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Although it can be managed if caught early, CKD is usually progressive and may result in ESRD within 5 years without treatment.

What are the most common risk factors?

Chronic kidney disease is caused by diabetes and other risk factors. It’s very important to do everything you can to lower your chance of developing diabetes and reduce your risk for developing CKD, Dr. Rennels said.

Risk factors that affect both heart health and renal health include obesity, physical inactivity, cigarette smoking, and excessive alcohol use.

Other risk factors include having a family history of diabetes, being African American or Native American, and having had gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

Treatment for heart problems also increases your chance of developing CKD because it can damage both your heart and kidneys.

Dr. Rennels said people with diabetes should talk to their doctors about these risks and together come up with a plan to reduce them. The more you can do to prevent developing CKD, she said, the better off you are going to be.

How prevalent is Chronic Kidney Disease?

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive condition where cells are unable to function properly within a person’s kidneys. The inability to filter waste from the blood causes build-up that can eventually cause organ failure.

According to a new study, between 10 and 20 percent of people living with diabetes will develop CKD as part of their overall condition; for comparison, about five percent of adults without diabetes will go on to develop CKD.

In some parts of Washington state, almost one out of every two people with diabetes will develop CKD; for those living with diabetes in Spokane County, that figure is just under 50 percent. By comparison, between five and 10 percent of Caucasians with diabetes will go on to develop CKD.

What does it mean for patients?

Doctors of clinical nephrology said their team’s findings demonstrate that people with diabetes need to take precautions early on. We don’t want patients to wait until they have serious and irreversible complications, she said.

We want them to act early, as soon as they are diagnosed with diabetes, and start getting medications for blood pressure and cholesterol.

It’s important for patients to realize that what works for others may not be right for them. Patients need to ask questions about their treatment plans.

If your doctor is a bit vague about what medication you should take or what exactly your treatment plan is, don’t take it lightly. Ask follow-up questions until you have a clear idea of what needs to be done.

