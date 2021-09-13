The campaign to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom gained momentum last year as a result of a reaction to his strong measures to slow the spread of coronavirus. However, when the final votes are cast at Tuesday’s special election, it is possible that his concerns about the spread of the Delta variety may be the one that allows him to retain his position.

How A Stark Contrast On Covid Has Altered The California Recall Campaign

For more than a year, the Covid-19 epidemic has been the main topic in the Republican-led campaign to depose the Democratic governor, and it continues to be a key element in the last days of this campaign. Daily, in his advertisements and public appearances, Newsom portrays the recall election as a “life and death” decision for voters. At the same time, his primary Republican opponent, conservative radio personality Larry Elder, pledges to repeal Newsom’s mask and vaccination requirements as one of his first actions as governor.

Contrary to popular belief, it is precisely this difference on the topic that first seemed to make Newsom the most vulnerable that has changed the course of the campaign in his favor. California Democratic officials were concerned in late July and early August as the polls tightened, and it seemed like Governor Gavin Newsom was in danger. His party’s supporters were uninterested in the recall despite the fact that he was running in a state wherein registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans by almost 2 to 1, and Republicans were thrilled as Elder emerged as the Republican favorite to replace the governor.

However, at about the same time, the highly infectious Delta form of the virus began to spread across California and the rest of the country. Just as parents were prepared to bring their children back to school, an alarming increase in the number of cases in youngsters started to emerge. Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas both attempted to stop school districts from implementing mask requirements in classrooms, highlighting the authority of governors. When the thought of a governor like Elder, who could roll back pro-active policies that have helped to moderate the surge, became scary to many Potential voters who might otherwise have avoided voting in the special election, they decided to participate.

When asked if they would vote to recall Newsom, just 39 percent of likely voters answered “yes,” while 58 percent said they would vote “no,” according to the most recent survey conducted by the National Policy Institute of California. It would be necessary for a majority of voters to support the recall attempt in order for it to be effective; but, if the effort is successful, a replacement candidate may win with a simple plurality of votes. Newsom’s advisers point out that he went on the offensive rather than the defensive when it came to the Delta variant and that they were able to run on policy by emphasizing his active strategy to stopping the transmission of the infection rather than shying away from it a message that national Democrats have assisted him in delivering in the final weeks of the race as a result of their support.