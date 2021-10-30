The state is investing more into the Anti-Poverty program as this also aims to solve the issue of child neglect and abuse which is also known as maltreatment.

These investments are aimed to lessen the need for foster care for children by making sure that low-income families are stable and able to provide meals for their kids at all times.

State Using Funds The Right Way For Anti-Poverty Issue

The study team on this research included Hanl Puls who is a pediatrician, Paul Chung who works and studies childhood determinants, James Perrin, Tami Gurley, Matthew Hall, and James Anderst.

The study was to see the relationship between annual spending per person in poverty and states rates of child maltreatment for the period of 2010 to 2017. State-provided programs such as childcare assistance, tax credits, providing cash and medical assistance as well.

In the study it has been found that if $1000 is increased per person in all the 50 states then there would be 181,000 fewer cases of maltreatment, 4100 lesser children would be getting into foster care and 28,500 lesser child victims will be seen all over the country every year. The research also indicated that fewer the number of maltreatments more would be the financial returns for the country in the long term.

Why is it so important?

Child maltreatment is one of the major public issues. 1 in 8 children in the US would have experienced neglect or abuse at a young age which leads to poor mental health or bad socioeconomic results.

The study was conducted to show how much a small monetary help could save a child`s life and more importantly how it will affect the country in the long run. Medicaid which is given to low-income households helps to improve mental health issues which are of prime importance.

However, poverty is not spread evenly among all the children and how these programs might help to treat maltreatment is not yet known to many people in the US. The covid 19 pandemic has created a greater number of child maltreatment.

The American rescue Plan Act gave a huge relief by making changes to tax credits and this increased more money with people so that they can take better care of their households and put quality food on the table. Biden administration aims to invest more in child care and early education and these norms could help parents and children a lot in the long run.

Covid 19 has led to many child care cases were in hospitals in the previous months observed a lot of child hospitalization and it was getting hard for them as children are yet not eligible for vaccination. In the early stage only children with weak immune systems were admitted, however, in the later stages hospitals started seeing kids with strong immune systems as well.

This combined with maltreatment and neglect will put a huge strain on the kids and this issue needs to be tackled at the earliest. Researches say that the main point of concentration should be at the roots that are providing support to the family and making them understand how to use this for their own benefit.

If children are treated well at an early age they tend to grow up and become responsible citizens who can help shape the country in a better way, this is why it is important to make sure the children are treated very well for their overall development. Biden administration along with many NGO`s are making sure to get all the families below the poverty line to be included in this list.