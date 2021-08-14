Hospitalizations instances in parts of the South are reaching record levels as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. States such as Hawaii and Oregon, which were previously considered pandemic success stories, are now being ravaged by the virus. After months in which they could keep the number of cases and hospitalizations under control, they are now seeing their gains away.

Currently, Oregon has more patients in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any previous time in the pandemic’s history, including Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, and Louisiana in recent days. Hawaii is also on the verge of reaching that milestone.

States That Previously Having Stranglehold On COVID Now Facing A Deluge Of Casework

Even though, as of last week, vaccination rates in both states were higher than the national average. Arkansas and Louisiana scored considerably lower than the national average, while Florida scored approximately the same as the national average. Mississippi, on the other hand, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

This is terrible to see. People are exhausted. The chief medical officer at the Providence Medford Medical Center in Oregon, Dr. Jason Kuhl, claimed that patients are left on gurneys in corridors with their monitoring devices blaring away. You can see it in their eyes, as Kuhl said. Others who need treatment for cancer or heart problems are being denied access to these facilities.

The Food and Drug Administration is likely to approve a third COVID-19 injection for individuals with weaker immune systems, like cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, to provide them with an additional dosage of protection.

It is believed that the virus is resurrecting in the United States because of a combination of the highly infectious delta form and low vaccination rates, particularly in the southern United States and other rural and conservative areas of the country. Approximately 123,000 new cases are reported nationally every day, a rate that was last seen in early February. More than 500 people die every day, rewinding the clock to May levels of activity.

The state of Hawaii had one of the lowest infection and mortality rates in the country throughout the majority of the pandemic’s duration. In recent days, however, it has recorded record heights of 600 and more new viral cases each day, setting a new record. Hawaii saw 291 people admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus on one of its worst days in 2020. According to the officials, they hope to reach 300 by the end of this week.

Despite early signs of strong demand for COVID-19 injections, it took three weeks longer than anticipated to reach the goal of getting 50 percent to 60 percent of the vaccine-eligible population thoroughly inoculated with the virus. Vaccination rates have now reached a plateau.

Across the country, the percentage is about 59 percent. The largest hospital on Hawaii’s Big Island, Maui Memorial, is feeling the strain. According to spokesperson Elena Cabatu, out of 128 acute beds available at Hilo Medical Center, 116 people took advantage of the opportunity on Wednesday, and the hospital’s 11 critical care unit beds are nearly always filled.

Cabatu said that if someone out there has a sepsis, heart attack, or has got involved in a serious accident that requires critical care, we will be forced to keep that person in the emergency room for many hours. A record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations (number 670) was recorded in Oregon for the third consecutive day on Thursday, setting a new record.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, ICU beds throughout the state are about 90 percent occupied, with COVID-19 patients accounting for 177 of the available beds. The previous high point of 622 hospitalizations occurred during a spike in November.

You Can Also Read: Revitaa pro real reviews