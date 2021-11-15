States File Lawsuits in Court against Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Ten States jointly filed a lawsuit that challenges President Biden’s new vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The ruling, if implemented, will affect millions of professionals in the field. On November 10th, ten States in collaboration filed a lawsuit challenging the White House’s new COVID 19 vaccine mandate for healthcare professionals.

Filing lawsuits is part of Republican States’ attempts to block the new ruling. This opens a new chapter for President Biden’s critics to resist his policies on the pandemic. According to them, the requirement is the White House’s overreach to vaccination which belongs to the States’ jurisdiction.

One lawsuit, filed in the federal court of Missouri alleges that the mandate will lead to loss of employment to millions. It will worsen the already existing shortage of staff in the healthcare industry. The ruling is going to have the worst effect on rural areas. A large number of healthcare workers are reluctant to receive their shots against the virus. More lawsuits followed this from the leaders of the Republican-administered States. They challenge both the mandates expected to come into effect on January 4th.

As per the ruling, all federal workers and all private businesses with more than 100 staff should mandate vaccination against COVID 19. Those refusing to comply will have to submit COVID 19 negative report every week. They are also required to wear masks indoors.

White House, in the meantime, announced that the federal ruling will override every State’s ruling that prohibits vaccination. The pandemic destroyed the lives of more than 750000 people in the US. And vaccination is the only way out of this pandemic. The court of New Orleans, however, has imposed temporary freezing of the business vaccination requirement. According to it, the mandate raises numerous questions involving statutory and constitutional implications.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid issued a similar ruling last week. It requires that the 17000000 healthcare professionals taking benefit from the program get vaccinated against COVID 19. The ruling affects more than 76000 home care and healthcare facilities across the country.

The lawsuit challenging the ruling claims that the requirement is unreasonable. It is overly broad because it affects even volunteers with no direct connection with patients.

The State Attorney General for Missouri General Eric Schmitt claims that the ruling is an attempt to federalize vaccine rules that belongs to the State’s jurisdiction. The Attorney Generals of Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming joined the lawsuit. All are the Republican States.

According to the CMS, there are other vaccine requirements. And nothing has caused this widespread firing or resignation. The lawsuit against it, however, claims that it will lead to the firing of thousands of healthcare professionals. Workers may decide to resign or retire if forced to get inoculated. And it is going to be a concern for the rural population in the country.

The lawsuit cites the concerns rural hospital officials from two States; Missouri and Nebraska had expressed. One hospital had reported that it can only staff 75 of the 116 beds therein. It has received notification from a large number of professionals in its behavioral unit. They said that they prefer being fired to being made to get vaccinated against COVID 19.

Even in this scenario, vaccine mandates in businesses are now quite common. And the rate of compliance is quite high.

In New York, 90% of its city employees have received their shots against the virus. This happened before a November 1st mandate came into effect.

But a newspaper reports that the city has put 9000 staff on unpaid leave. Thousands of others have requested exemptions on medical and religious backgrounds.

Vaccine mandates, however, are gaining immense traction in the private sector.