Data released by John Hopkins University shows that 43% of new cases have been reported in the past week. These new cases have appeared in five states in the country so far. These five states include New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. According to data that was released on Wednesday, these states accounted for more than 196,400 cases of the total 453,360 cases reported on the country last week.

States See A Rise In New Covid 19 Cases

The United States Census Bureau estimates that 22% of the American population lives in these states. This part of the population is facing a severe risk of contracting the virus. The rate of Covid 19 cases has increased exponentially especially in states like Michigan. Cases average about 6,600 a day in the past week a stark contrast to the average of 1,350 cases a day in previous weeks.

Medical experts and local officials credit this monumental increase in cases to the new variants of the Coronavirus the most prominent of which is the B.1.1.7 variant. The B.1.1.7 variant was first seen in the United Kingdom and is thus also known as the UK variant. This variant is highly infectious and has the potential to be deadly if contracted.

The director of the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated at a White House briefing, “Based on our most recent estimates from CDC surveillance, the B.1.1.7 variant is now the most common lineage circulating in the United States.”

Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist explained that the surges seen in states like Michigan are only the start. Dr. Osterholm predicts that despite the nationwide vaccination programs the ever-increasing variant-related cases will probably lead to another surge of Covid 19 cases in the country.

Dr. Michael Osterholm who is also the director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota stated, “I wish we had another three or four months before this B.1.1.7 variant surge started to occur.”

According to CDC Director Dr. Walensky, the rate of daily new Coronavirus cases has risen over the last few weeks. One of the most prominent causes that can be discerned is the increase of B.1.1.7 variant-related cases.

Suggestions are being made on the manner in which the federal government allocates vaccines should be changed. Dr. Ashish Jha, the current dean of the Brown School of Public Health stated, “In some states case numbers are actually declining, California is one of them. Other states like Michigan, they’re actually doing a perfectly good job on vaccinations, but they have a huge surge.”

Dr. Jha went on to say, “So the federal strategy has to be to shift more vaccines to places like Michigan that are surging so they can use more vaccinations to stop that surge and save lives.” At this point, action should be taken quickly. As per data brought forth by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention more than 16,200 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been found during surveillance testing.

The only bright spot is that despite instances of rising and plateauing Covid 19 cases, the rate of Covid related deaths has decreased. Dr. Walensky considers this decrease in deaths is due to the nationwide vaccination programs. She stated, “I’m encouraged about these decreased numbers of deaths that I believe to be an impact of vaccination, especially the vaccination of our elderly communities.”

However, Walensky also stated that the number of Coronavirus cases is “way too high to be thinking that we’ve won this race.” Dr. Anthony Fauci who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases stated, “It is premature to declare a victory. We’ve got to continue and hang in there a bit longer by continuing with the public health measures.”