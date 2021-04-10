Federal authorities are struggling to screen sexually transmitted infections after the unprecedented push to test for Covid-19 during the past year.

Sexually transmitted diseases have been on the high in recent years. But, testing for sexually transmitted diseases stopped intermittently after Coronavirus struck the world and WHO declared a global pandemic, more than a year back. The screenings for other diseases definitely received a jolt.

STD Testing Received A Jolt During Covid-19 Screenings Last Year

Screening tests for diseases like Chlamydia and Gonorrhea dropped significantly last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which occupied the country’s manpower and resources. This testing gap left health officials unable to track or control other ailments, which were already at record highs before the pandemic, health officials said.

David Harvey, the executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors said that the drop in testing, surveillance and clinical care of sexually transmitted infections would likely have made sexually transmitted infections ‘worse than ever’. The National coalition of STD Directors represents local and state health workers.

Last spring, many clinics and testing centers closed their doors as the country went into complete lockdown. Healthcare workers who previously helped in tracking and containing STD diseases were reassigned for Covid-19. Many labs which were processing STD tests had to ration their supplies due to waves of incoming Covid-19 samples.

According to a survey data from Harvey’s group, there were 40% STD programs still operating with reduced manpower in January this year, resulting in a huge cutback to services that track and control STD infections, which often spread with little to no symptoms at all.

Daniel Daltry from Vermont is a full-time state employee tasked with tracing HIV, hepatitis and other high risk infections in the country. During the pandemic, he was shifted to Covid-19 tracing, along with training new employees to trace the novel Coronavirus.

However, Daltry and his colleagues managed to track Syphilis and HIV outbreaks through contact tracing during the pandemic. However, Daltry acknowledged that other diseases like Gonorrhea had passed unchecked during this time, owing much to the already burdened employees and workers during the pandemic.

The result of reduced testing affected Vermont, much like every other state in the country, with a 50% drop in reported Chlamydia and 90% reduction in HIV, as compared to 2019.

Annual testing for infections is recommended among high-risk groups, like gay and bisexual men and women under 25. These tests are often provided at a nominal cost by STD clinics.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September 2020 also showed that tests for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and syphilis had dropped between 30% to 50% last spring as compared to 2019.

CDC has warned that STD infections have been rising since the past 5 years, as officials attributed record case numbers of Syphilis, Gonorrhea and Chlamydia in 2018 to drug usage, poor housing, social stigmas and reduction in sex education and public heakth finances.

Although months of social distancing norms may have slowed sexual activities, major dating apps and sites showed record usage in 2020, indicating that some people were still dating and probably were sexually active during the pandemic.

STDs have serious long-term health implications including damage to reproductive systems and pregnancy complications.

CDC has advised that testing labs for STDs which overlap with Covid-19 supplies can prioritize testing the high risk groups.

The testing disruptions led many clinics to resort to online consultations and in-home collection of samples.

Recently, officials in the country approved point-of-care tests for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea which can be used in the doctor’s clinic and deliver results in 30 minutes.

Such measures are made with the country still grappling with the Coronavirus, as public health workers hope that these approaches can make up for some of the lost time during the pandemic.