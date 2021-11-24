In a cramped classroom with stone walls and little lighting, six students at BASIS Chandler in Chandler, Arizona, listen to a mental health presentation. As a behavioral health nurse educator at Banner Health, Becker is based in Phoenix, the company’s headquarters.

A student responds by raising her hand. Things are likely to deteriorate. Social isolation, economic uncertainty, and other worries about COVID-19 are all contributing to an increase in mental health issues among teenagers. School districts around the state of Arizona are taking steps to help students maintain their mental health.

Stepping Up To Address The Impact Of COVID On Students Mental Health

National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Ending the Silence program is implemented at BASIS Chandler, which serves students in grades 5 through 12. Learn about the warning signs of mental health illnesses and what to do if you or a loved one displays these characteristics in this course.

BASIS Chandler senior AnanyaRavichandran is the president of Bring Change to Mind, which encourages students to talk openly about mental health challenges.

Children and teenagers’ anxiety and other mental health difficulties are exacerbated, in part, by the daily demands of school, according to Ravichandran. By U.S. News & World Report, BASIS Chandler is ranked #1 in Arizona, and eighth nationwide, for high schools. An overwhelming majority of its students are of Asian heritage, and the school boasts a 100% participation record in the Advanced Placement program. She calls it a “very cognitively difficult” school. I feel that many students agree that more needs to be done in the area of mental health support. What motivated me to join and get more involved with the group’s operations was this: “

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data show a rise in sadness and anxiety among children and adolescents ages 6 to 17. Around 9% of children under the age of 18 have been found to have ADHD, 7% have anxiety, and 3% have depression, all of which are considered mental health disorders. Some children are more badly impacted than others by these conditions. Half of LGBTQ students and one-third of those who were unclear of their sexual identity had contemplated suicide, compared to 15 percent of heterosexual students, according to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every five children living in poverty has a mental, behavioral, or developmental handicap. In March 2020, only a few days before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1523, often known as Jake’s Law. For uninsured or underinsured children, Jake’s Law provides $8 million in funding for behavioral health care without any further limitations.

The rule was inspired by Jake Machovsky, a 15-year-old who took his own life after battling mental health issues. Jake’s mother, Denise Denslow, a blog post, stated that her son had been hospitalized twice in five weeks for suicidal ideation. After five days of detention in both cases, he was released.

She wrote that it was clear to everyone that Jake would not have been permitted to leave the hospital had he been suffering from a life-threatening illness. He passed away less than three months later, tragically. The pandemic exacerbated all of these issues. According to several research, psychological difficulties in children worsened during COVID-19, with those who already had mental diseases at increased risk.