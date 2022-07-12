Celebrity splits are hardly unheard of. Steve Harvey is one of the famous people who has gone through at least one difficult divorce.

Even Steve Harvey is regarded as one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time. He has struggled to find happiness and even love.

The comedian also works as a radio host, novelist, actor, and businessman, among other things. Before he found stability, Harvey endured three years of struggle and homelessness.

Steve Harvey’s Ex-Wife $60M Lawsuit Dismissed

He gained notoriety in 2015 after accidentally declaring the wrong Miss Universe winner. He worked as a boxer, insurance agent, autoworker, mailman, carpet cleaner, and other vocations during his hard times.

When the gig didn’t offer a hotel room for him to spend the night, he would also occasionally sleep in his 1976 Ford. He battled homelessness for almost three years. But now that he’s succeeded in life, his annual pay is reported to be approximately $45 million.

He makes more than $10 million from hosting Family Feud and another $20 million from his radio job. His total net worth is currently at $200 million and rising.

In 1981, when Harvey was trying to make it as a comedian while working as an insurance salesman in Ohio, he wed Marcia Harvey. He spent a lot of time away from home because of his job and later his interests. This contributed to their eventual divorce in 1994.

According to rumors, the couple’s 14-year relationship ended due to Harvey’s propensity for infidelity. He is thought to have abandoned his wife and two kids while she was carrying their third child.

Mary Lee Harvey, formerly Shackefford, is Harvey’s second spouse.

They were married in 1960. Before even divorcing his first wife, Mary, Steve is said to have had an affair. They had a child together and were introduced in 1989 while he was still a stand-up comic in Texas. They were married for nine years until divorcing in 2005. However, it didn’t end there.

Mary revealed her side of the divorce in 2011. She claimed to have discovered a secret letter addressed to Steve at their Los Angeles home. It was written by a mistress.

Mary also came forward to say that Steve Harvey got custody of their son despite failing to appear at the hearing. She was sentenced to a month in jail in December 2013 for disrespecting the court. In 2017, she proceeded to sue Harvey for $60 million, alleging various offenses.

In March, she received three homes worth $1.5 million, $40,000 each month. According to the documentation the court showed, she purposefully transferred her son to Harvey without his knowledge.

Steve Harvey’s Third And Current Wife Is Marjorie

Two years after he divorced his first wife, they wed in 2007. They are the parents of three of Marjorie’s former children that Steve adopted. Steve eventually disclosed the method he used to ask Marjorie to marry him in 2014.

There are many grandchildren, in addition to Steve Harvey has seven children. His daughter, Lori Harvey, is the most well-liked member of his family.

Her relationship with rapper Future and Akon’s brother Abou Thiam has made headlines. To become as successful as he is now, Steve Harvey had to work hard to break into comedy and then climb the corporate ladder.

Read More