Tyler had entered a treatment facility after he had relapsed following 10 years of sobriety, and this was announced by the band in the month of May. He has since completed a rehab, which is a rep for Aerosmith and this was confirmed on Saturday.

According to a reporter, we came to know that the musician reportedly left the facility last week and did more than the required 30 days. The rep said that he is doing extremely well and now he is looking forward to coming back on stage.

Steven Tyler Leaves Rehab And Looking Forward To Being Back On Stage

As many of us know that our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years.

He has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery, after foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process.

The band added that they are truly sorry to inform their fans and friends that they must cancel their first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July this year while he focuses on his well-being.

Band also added that they will continue their 2022 dates starting in September, and they will let us know about any further updates as soon as they can. They are devastated that they have inconvenienced so many of us, especially their most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience their shows.

Band also mentioned saying thank you all for our understanding and for our support for Steven during this time.

Tyler has finally opened up about his sobriety journey from Aerosmith’s hard partying of his early days to his unsuccessful rehab stints in 1980.

Tyler told GQ in 2019 that He doesn’t think there were any bands that even knew what sober was. He couldn’t do enough. He couldn’t get high enough.

After his bandmates and management staged an intervention in 1988 he finally got sober.

Tyler told Haute Living that they thought to Get the lead singer sober, all their problems would be over. So He got sober and, we know, it took him many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation. He also mentioned that today, because of that moment, he is grateful and owes thanks to them for my sobriety.

Tyler, who is 74 years old, relapsed less than a month before Aerosmith was set to re-launch their Las Vegas residency and now he is planning to come back.

