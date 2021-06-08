It’s time to re-schedule your calendars because it is now safe to visit your doctors in their clinics for your regular checkups and screenings. Yes, the pandemic is not yet over but thanks to the vaccine which has lead to easing out the situation for people across the globe.

Stop Procrastinating Your Doctor Appointments Amidst The Pandemic

Well, this comes without saying that even after things are getting back to normalcy, certain aspects around you will be left unchanged. Though as a patient you will be visiting the same clinic that you have been visiting for a long time, now the doctors and the workforce of the hospital are going to be under their masks, with sanitizers put all over the floors and boards of maintaining social distancing will still appear.

Healthcare worker at home visit

This means your doctor appointments are not going to be the same post-pandemic. Come what may, we shall always be prepared for the worst because who knew that one night we would be under a lockdown that would last for more than 12 months.

So, are you also one of those who delayed their doctor appointments every month out of laziness and now regret doing so because the pandemic made you realize how important these clinic visits were? Well, even I’m one of you all. But now that we have got an opportunity to get back, let’s make it count.

Before you visit your doctor, make a document of all the essential information of what you went through in the pandemic, have you been vaccinated or not and if yes which vaccine have you taken, all the side effects that you noticed before and after the vaccination or even if you had been hit by the virus. All such information is very important to note down before you go for your preventive and medical services.

It is totally understood if you still hesitate to visit your doctor’s clinic out of fear, in such a case you can always consult your doctors over a call or even in case you are too sick to visit, this option is available at all almost all the clinics amidst this pandemic situation.

This pandemic has been a stressful period for a lot of people who have lost family members or have themselves been affected by the coronavirus and so booking an appointment holds more importance.

Now the question that arises here is, why are regular checkups important, and what kind of checkups shall be done, right?

Well, let me tell you regular checkups hold utmost importance because what happens within our bodies is unseen to us and regular checkups help you identify all kinds of diseases or infections building up in your bodies, which if not cured can lead to complications or in worst case scenario lead to deaths as well.

Your regular checkups should include blood pressure graph, diabetes, pulse, cancer screenings (breast cancer screenings are one of the most important among all), eye checkups, bodyweight variations, thyroid checkups, etc. basically one must go through a complete body checkup every month.