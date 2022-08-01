Strawberry Legs: How To Remove, Prevent And Treat?

Removing hair can also result in a different problem. It causes tiny dark blotches which are also known as strawberry legs. Ruined is the skin-smoothing dream.

Why Should Strawberry Legs Be Taken Care Of?

A dermatologist, Bio-Oil partner Anna Karp, M.D., explains the strawberry legs. As per her, strawberry legs is an umbrella term for the formation of visible follicles on our legs, observed as red or brown dots. The term “keratosis pilaris” is frequently used to describe a common skin ailment.

Keratosis pilaris is commonly associated with strawberry legs. The dermatologist also notes that it can also affect the upper arms, cheeks, back, and butt. Strawberry legs are little, strawberry-seed-like dots that are all over your skin.

The dermatologist, Dr. Karp, notes that when the hair follicles become blocked with keratin, which is dead skin cells, They may appear darker and elevated on the skin. It gives the appearance of strawberry-colored legs.

Keratosis pilaris is a genetic disorder, says board-certified dermatologist Debra Jaliman, M.D. As a result, if the ailment runs in your family, You could end up getting it as well. Fortunately, as per Dr. Karp, strawberry legs typically improve with maturity. Also, it may not be a permanent ailment.

Shaving and missing exfoliation can make strawberry legs appear. They don’t just appear out of nowhere. These microscopic pimples will develop when hair follicles or pores become blocked. It is blocked with germs, oil, or dead skin cells. These details are said as per Dr. Jaliman.

Board-certified dermatologist Lucy Chen, M.D. of Riverchase Dermatology, explains strawberry legs. As per Lucy, shaving and waxing open the hair follicles. Thus, it allows bacteria to enter and cause inflammation.

Methods For Removing Strawberry Legs:

Dr. Mikailov acknowledges that there is no assurance that strawberry legs will ever totally go away. He believes there won’t ever be a 100 percent cure. He says that with patience and effort, you should be able to see at least a 50% improvement.

In that situation, prevention is essential. The board-certified dermatologist, Rita Linkner, M.D., gives details regarding strawberry legs. Keratosis pilaris grows with periodic variations. It is more likely to flare in the spring and fall. Therefore, the easiest strategy to keep your skin free of these visible pimples is to It can occasionally look highly irritated to anticipate the flares and attack them in the household.

How To Prevent Strawberry Legs?

Use proper shaving methods to avoid strawberry legs.

Dr. Karp advises using a sharp razor to shave. Shave in the direction of hair development while using wet skin. The hair follicles can become contaminated and cause keratosis pilaris. It is why your razor isn’t changed frequently.

Moisturize and exfoliate

Dr. Karp says that using a body wash containing salicylic acid is an excellent way to exfoliate without irritating your skin. It frequently makes strawberry legs worse. Dr. Jaliman continues, “Any lotion containing salicylic acid is a keratolytic agent, meaning it encourages exfoliation.” It causes the skin’s epidermis to relax and flake off. Salicylic acid also reduces irritation and clears clogged pores.

Treatment For Strawberry Legs:

There are a number of time-tested approaches to keeping the flare-ups under control.

Refrain from shaving, waxing, and dressing too formally

Dr. Chen suggests avoiding waxing and shaving during a flare-up of keratosis pilaris. It is since these can aggravate the symptoms. Moreover, avoid tight clothing. Also, removing unclean clothing can stop the skin from getting inflamed.

Ask your dermatologist for help

Make a dermatologist appointment right away for a more aggressive treatment plan, advises Dr. Chen. This is especially for more severe cases. This strategy may include topical antifungal medications, oral antibiotics, steroid injections, or office procedures. These procedures include laser hair removal, which can reduce flare-ups.