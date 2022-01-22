Masking is one of the most important ways of protecting ourselves from getting infected by the virus and also prevents it from spreading. To convey this message to the people of America, the federal system had lately announced distributing high-quality masks for free so that most Americans remain protected. But most people face confusion over which kind of mask they should use? Is it the N95s or others?

Struggling To Find The Right Kind Of Mask For The Best Protection

According to a recent change in the guidelines of the WHO, N95 or KN95 masks should be given priority over any other mask to ensure optimal protection. Although the CDC spokeswoman, Kristen Nordlund, feels that any mask is better than a no mask, CDC guidelines suggest otherwise. Besides some surgical N95 masks, which are only for health care people, the general public is recommended to use N95 masks to protect themselves from the super contagious Omicron.

The N95s are made from a special material that keeps 95% of the germs at bay as the knit of the material is too tight to allow the entry of harmful substances. They also have a special electrostatic charge that captures the unwanted particles on the outer surface without letting them inside.

Many people had been going around in cloth masks, saying that they needed something comfortable to wear the whole day long. N95 masks remain tightly bound to the face and might give an uncomfortable experience. But with regard to the present situation, it is of utmost importance to gear up on the type of masking as the health experts suggest.

Cloth masks do not meet any health standards and are nothing more than fashion accessories. Linsey Marr at Virginia Tech, studying about viruses, says that wearing masks indoors and in overcrowded places is essential as most health care systems are burdened with an increasing number of cases. Thus, CDC suggests that to use the masks for long durations consistently, one should choose the one with the right fit and shape. Besides N95, KN95 and KF94 masks also offer similar protection.

Earlier cloth masks were suggested as the Sars-Cov2 virus was thought to be transmitted through large droplets produced while sneezing or coughing. Cloth can be a perfect source to trap such particles. But later, it was found that the disease is airborne and mostly infected through aerosols formed while talking or singing and harmful, especially in closed spaces.

Hence, the small particles generated during such activities would not be correctly checked by the large pore size of cloth masks. Even the two or three-ply masks could not be recommended because of their loose fit around the nose and their inability to stop the smaller particles from invading the barriers of the masks.

But again, one should not purchase just any N95 or KN95. One needs to be careful about the genuineness of the product bought. It has been found that more than 60% of the KN95s available in the US markets are fake-made and cannot be relied upon according to CDC data.

The need for masks everywhere has led to their manufacture and the worst part is that they cannot be differentiated from the original ones. It is, therefore, required to buy masks from reputable distributors only. Project N95 is a known and valid brand that keeps original N95s and KN 95s. One can also purchase from industrial suppliers like Grainger or McMaster-Carr.

Mask yourself for the best of reasons, and if you are confused about the kind of mask you should choose, then visit the CDC site which gives a detailed description of all types of masks and their usages. Getting the right kind of protection is ultimate in keeping away the infections extensively.