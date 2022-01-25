The coronavirus pandemic has shattered the lives of millions of people, the rapidly spreading virus and its variants have led to huge losses worldwide.

Study Finds, No Fertility Issues With Covid-19 Vaccination

Masking, social distancing, quarantining and isolating, and sanitizing are precautionary measures. Various restrictions are in place, all over the world.

Vaccination is a major tool in stopping the spread of the disease, and vaccination even leads to fewer complications and fewer hospitalizations in the infected individuals.

More than half of the world is either fully vaccinated or singly vaccinated and 11% have received their booster doses as well. The side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines are mild to moderate and short-lived. Not all vaccinated individuals experience these side effects.

The common side effects include fever, headache, muscle pain, pain at the injection site, chills, etc. These vaccinations are even safe for young children, above 5 years.

Several questions have been raised about vaccination and fertility issues. However, a new study states these vaccinations have nothing to do with fertility in either partner. It also shows that vaccinated couples can conceive as much success as unvaccinated couples and that there is no link between vaccination and conceiving.

Some people are still unvaccinated as they think that vaccination can affect their fertility after a social media rumor claimed so. However, doctors say there is no evidence that a vaccine can interact with human reproductive organs or fertilized eggs.

In the study, 2126 females of reproductive ages were asked to fill out questionnaires every 8 weeks regarding their medical and reproductive history, income, education, lifestyle, and even their male partners were also asked to fill the questionnaires.

The questionnaires filled out by the females and males clearly show there was no relationship between vaccination and conception rates in females, nor was there any report of fertility decline in females or males. Several studies also claim no links between vaccination and miscarriage risk.

These facts have also been proved by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) vaccines have no role in fertility loss of either males or females.

In males, however, the study shows that men infected with Covid-19 had slightly less sperm count and motility, indicating a dip in their fertility when they are infected with the virus. Other causes for the decline could be test inflammation or erectile dysfunction.

This decline can also be attributed to the fever associated with Covid-19 infection, as fever is known to have adverse effects on sperm count. However, this decline in male fertility was short-lived, not more than 60 days, and this decline can be averted by vaccinating the individual.

Researches even show that there are no adverse effects of vaccination in pregnant women or lactating mothers. Neither does vaccination have any harmful effect on women who are trying to conceive.

However, when infected with Covid-19 infection, pregnant women can have serious complications, both to the mother and the unborn baby, including preterm delivery. So, doctors advise pregnant women to get vaccinated, as the benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks of not getting vaccinated.

This is supported by the fact that vaccines do not contain a live virus, hence there is no danger to the baby.

In any case, while it is totally proven that vaccinations have no adverse effect on fertility or pregnancy, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before a couple tries to conceive.

Doctors recommend that couples trying to conceive get doubly vaccinated to make them doubly protected against the virus. Even pregnant and lactating women should consult a doctor if they experience any side effects once vaccinated.