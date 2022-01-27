Obesity and high blood pressure in middle age are strong predictors of dementia risk, although diabetes, physical inactivity, and smoking later in life are stronger predictors.

Study States, A Healthier Heart Can Protect The Brain Too

Early in life, regular physical activity can help lower blood pressure and lower your risk of diabetes. Changes at any stage of life, including quitting smoking, can reduce inflammation and change your dementia risk.

Changing your entire diet, starting a new workout routine, and quitting smoking all at the same time can be difficult. Small modifications, on the other hand, might have a big impact on your health. The key to building long-term fitness habits is to engage in physical activities that you enjoy and gradually raise your activity level.

Physical exercise can be defined as any movement that boosts the heart rate, such as gardening, walking, or even home duties. Physical activity can lower blood pressure and inflammation while also increasing blood vessel health. This improves memory and other cognitive skills damaged by dementia by allowing the body to transport more oxygen to the brain.

We’re more likely to miss out on the benefits of other foods if we eat more of these items. Whole grains, such as oats, rye, buckwheat, and barley, are high in fiber, vitamin B, E, magnesium, and phytonutrients, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. Because refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, rice, and pasta, are highly processed, many of these important elements are lost.

Saturated fats, refined carbohydrates, red and processed meats, on the other hand, are thought to cause inflammation, and highly processed diets have been related to hypertension, type two diabetes, and obesity.

Plant-based diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, have been related to improved blood pressure, glucose regulation, and body composition, as well as decreased rates of cognitive decline, improved brain health markers, and a lower risk of dementia.

Plant foods such as leafy greens, extra virgin olive oil, blueberries, almonds, and pulses include polyphenols, flavonoids, carotenoids, vitamin C, and vitamin E, among other vitamins and minerals. These micronutrients have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect and promote the function of our blood vessels.

High blood pressure, high blood sugar, being overweight, and smoking are all risk factors for dementia, as are high blood pressure, high blood sugar, being overweight, and smoking. Inflammation and oxidative stress develop as defensive antioxidants lose their battle with free radicals.

Blood arteries are damaged, and blood and oxygen supply to the brain is reduced. Smoking damages blood arteries and increases the risk of blood clotting, which can result in heart disease and stroke. In many western countries, smoking is the biggest cause of preventable death. Don’t start smoking if you don’t already. Learn how to stop smoking if you do.

Obesity and high blood pressure can be caused by a lack of physical activity. The majority of Americans do not get the recommended hundred and fifty minutes of moderate-intensity movement per week in addition to at least a hundred and fifty minutes per week to get your heart beating.

Take the stairs, go for a walk on your lunch break, or perform jumping jacks during commercials. High blood pressure puts too much stress on blood vessels over time. Researchers have discovered that uncontrolled high blood pressure in middle age increases the risk of dementia later in life.

Get your blood pressure checked on a regular basis to keep track of your levels. Work with your doctor, nurse, or health care team to manage your blood pressure if it’s too high. Taking your medications as directed is one approach to keeping your blood pressure under control.