On Friday, researchers reported a new study. We all knew that people who got vaccinated against COVID-19 were less likely to die from it. But the new study suggests that people vaccinated against COVID-19 are much less likely to die from any other cause.

The team of researchers was trying to show that three vaccines that are authorized by the FDA are safe and effective. They noted that they successfully concluded the same.

A Study Shows That Vaccinated People Are Less Likely To Die From Covid

The study was published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly report.

The researchers wrote that people who got vaccinated from Pfizer and BioNTech, J & J, and Moderna’s vaccines were much less likely to die for many reasons compared to unvaccinated people.

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research and Evaluation’s researcher, Stanley Xu, who led the group said that vaccines against coronavirus that have been authorized prove safe and effective in every study.

Xu added that their finding suggested that people vaccinated against coronavirus had lower death rates than unvaccinated people, and we are not even exclusively talking about deaths caused by the virus. This study added to growing evidence that vaccines against COVID-19 are safe and effective and prevent deaths and hospitalizations.

The researchers studied 6.4 million people Who got their COVID-19 vaccines and compared them to 4.6 million recipients of flu shots in recent years who remain unvaccinated against coronavirus. They listed out individuals who died due to the virus.

They wrote that between the months of December 2020 and July 2021, people who took coronavirus vaccines reported lower non-covid mortality rates than people who did not take covid 19 vaccine shots.

Xu said that recipients of two doses of vaccines from Pfizer had only a 34% chance of dying of non-COVID-19 causes compared to unvaccinated people. Recipients of Moderna’s two doses of vaccines were only 31% likely to die from non-coronavirus conditions.

Researchers believe that this happens because vaccinated people tend to be healthier than unvaccinated people.

They wrote that lower death risk after receiving coronavirus vaccines suggests that they are healthy, and it will be explored further in analyses in the future.

They concluded that these findings suggest that the authorized COVID-19 vaccine is safe for the people of the United States. All people above the age of 12 years should definitely get this vaccine shot.

A few weeks back, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report saying that the risk of unvaccinated people dying from coronavirus was 11 times higher compared to vaccinated people.

Some local jurisdictions and states have published hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19 by vaccination status. The CDC is working and linking immunization data with cases.

Well, the data was not completely comprehensive, the CDC published risks of COVID-19 by vaccination status.

The data reported that unvaccinated people are highly at risk of dying from coronavirus, but these figures have been changing. By August last week deaths caused by the coronavirus in unvaccinated individuals were 30% less than the prior week.

Since April, the mortality risk of fully vaccinated people from coronavirus has remained stagnant at 1.2 deaths per hundred thousand people.

In September, the data showed that while cases are decreasing, the risk of hospitalizations among unvaccinated adults remained high. The data showed that unvaccinated people between the age of 50 to 64 years were 31 times more likely to get hospitalized. For people above 65 years of age who remain unvaccinated, the risk of getting admitted to hospitals remained 13 times higher.

For months, the CDC has urged people saying that the only way to reduce the risk of serious sickness, deaths, and hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.