Crohn’s disease is a serious digestive problem that causes a lot of pain. It is a kind of inflammatory bowel disease. According to the statistics collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the recent survey of 2015, the count of Crohn’s disease patients has touched an all-time high of one and a half million people (1.5 million). Further, the count of patients is showing an upward trend which makes this disease a serious concern for health experts in the USA.

Suffering From Crohn’s Disease? Know The Treatments And Causes Here

If you are also suffering from Crohn’s Disease, you should be familiar with all these symptoms, treatments, and other points to note so that you can take timely action against this bowel problem.

Symptoms Of This Disease:

Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory problem in the digestive system, common symptoms of this disease are gas, cramps, diarrhea, etc. The person suffering from this disease will feel flares of inflammation in the digestive tract. This is because of intestinal swelling caused due to foreign attacks on the immune system. The most common symptoms are observed in GI tract walls, colon, and small intestine.

Depending on the pattern and seriousness of this disease, certain subcategories of this disease are created.

For instance, in Inflammatory Crohn’s Disease, you will feel severe inflammation in the intestinal area but neither in strictures nor fistulas.

But In Fistulizing Crohn’s disease, the target area is often the fistulas (the little tunnels connecting the bowel with other body organs). As a result, you might face problems like leakage of feces, severe pain, and infection in the body.

Similarly in Structuring Crohn’s disease: The target area is a narrow area in the intestine, called a stricture.

Other common symptoms that you might feel due to Crohn’s disease are abdominal cramping, bloody stool, weight loss, vomiting, fever, tiredness, pain, and inflammation. The location of pain might differ depending on the type of Crohn’s disease you are infected with.

What Are The Common Causes Of This Disease?

Before we move to treatment, it’s very crucial to understand what exactly is causing this disease. Although no conclusive cause has been determined so far, most of the research has shown that a handful of causes are behind inflammation and all the pain suffered in this disease. The most commonly cited causes are Genetics (because Inheriting this disease from parents is one of the most common causes of this disease), diet intake, Smoking, etc.

If the food you eat is more westernized and contains processed food and other such triggering substances, the chances of this disease rise up.

Smoking can also be a cause of Crohn’s disease because it plays a significant role in breaking the mucus layer in the stomach which leads to all this pain.

Even the absence of healthy bacteria in the gut can be a reason for this Disease.

How To Treat This Disease?

Some of the common recourses that you can take are Medicines and surgery, probiotics, no smoking, lifestyle change, etc.

To treat this disease from the root, you must consult a good primary care doctor. He will recommend certain medications that you should take properly. The most common medicines are aminosalicylates, antibiotics, mercaptopurine, azathioprine, etc. All these medicines are helpful for relief and fighting the disease.

If the disease is too serious, the doctor might suggest bowel surgery. Probiotics help in creating good bacteria for the stomach and aid digestion.

Further, If smoking is a cause of your disease, you should avoid the same. If your food habits are exaggerating your problem, then it’s high time that you take control of your lifestyle and start taking a healthy diet. Avoid processed food in your diet.

All these things combined together can help you overcome this disease.