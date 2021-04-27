To start with, Vertigo, is a known to be condition that makes an individual feel like everything is spinning around, when they are actually not. The movement often feels like spinning or swaying as you stand. It may also make walking seem difficult followed with other conditions like vomiting, nausea and sweating.

A Common Symptom, Various Causes; More About Vertigo

Many conditions trigger Vertigo, as per experts, and the first step should be to find out what’s causing it in the first place. According to Dr. Mina Le, causes like middle ear liquid, crystals in the inner ear, Meniere’s disease, vestibular migraine and vestibular neuritis play a big role in the condition, vertigo. Dr. Le is an otolaryngologist head and neck surgeon associated with Mountainside Medical Group In New Jersey.

Dr. Le mentioned in a news release that if your vertigo is from the middle ear fluid, there are high chances that you’ll have trouble hearing, as if you were underwater. She also stated that pain may occur in the affected ear and this generally occurs after a head cold. To confirm this diagnosis, a physician can look into your ear, at the eardrum. If it’s an acute infection, you may be prescribed antibiotics meanwhile if the infection is chronic, decongestants and nasal balloon therapy it is.

Dr. Le said BPPV, Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo may also cause short bouts of dizziness. Generally, if one has the spinning or swaying sensation while moving on the bed or by turning your head, BPPV is the condition you are facing, in which crystals in your inner ear are dislodged. This diagnosis can be confirmed by a physician with a Dix-Hallpike test. BPPV is known to be treated by a method, known as, Epley Maneuver where an infected individual’s head is turned side to side in order to rest the inner ear crystals. It is surely proved that working with your physical therapist is a must while going through such a situation.

What may include Meniere’s Disease is debilitating episodes of vertigo that interfere with one’s daily routine. Episodes that are disabling, that last for hours. Distinct episodes of spinning vertigo, generally with nausea and vomiting, characterizes the Meniere’s Disease. The mentioned above, accompanied by a roaring sound, in your ears with loss of hearing, as said by Dr. Le, may also occur.

About The Treatment-

To begin with the treatment, Dr. Le recommends a low-salt diet, a great reduction in coffee and diuretic pills, in order to decompress the inside of the ear. The common current diagnosis are migraines, that Meniere’s infected patients are required to address to manage the disease. Another condition that can cause vertigo is Vestibular Neuritis which is an inflammation of a nerve in the inner ear. Vestibular Neuritis is known to be a self-limited illness, which is essentially restricted to bed with severe vertigo which also causes nausea and vomiting. But about this illness, you feel improved in a few days and cured in few weeks, as per Dr. Le.

The treatment is rest and time hence leading to a result of viral infection. What can help with the symptoms are over-the-top medications like Meclizine. If one one’s vertigo isn’t caused by the above-mentioned conditions, and that last for minutes or days but seems like it is continuously occurring, over and over again, it is known to be most likely caused by vestibular migraine.

Identifying and removing common migraine triggers like poor sleep and stress, food elements such as MSG, preservatives, alcohol, and caffeine is the first step towards managing a condition like this. Dr. Le also said, one may be started on a preventative medication if that is not enough.

