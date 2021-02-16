Synapse XT reviews

Ingredients of Synapse XT

Synapse XT supplement is made from 8 of the finest and most powerful ingredients sourced from nature.

The 8 Synapse XT ingredients work in synergy to help support your brain and hearing health. These ingredients are:

Hibiscus

Hawthorn Berry

Garlic

Rosemary

Riboflavin (B Vitamin)

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCL)

Folate (B-vitamin)

Magnesium & Potassium (as Citrate)

Hibiscus

Hibiscus is a genus of flowering plants that are native to warm-temperate, subtropical, and tropical regions throughout the world.

It is described as having a number of medical uses in Indian Ayurveda including the treatment of nerve disease.

It is also used to treat common health problems like high blood pressure, upset stomach, bacterial infections, and fever.

Hawthorn Berry

Hawthorn is a shrub that is native to temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere in Europe, Asia, North Africa, and North America. The leaves, berries, and flowers of hawthorn are used to make medicine.

This particular supplement uses hawthorn berries in its unique formula. It has been used in traditional messages over the ages and is believed to strengthen cardiovascular function and work as a digestive aid.

Garlic

Garlic is a species in the onion genus that is native to Central Asia and northeastern Iran. It has been used for its medicinal properties over the centuries by various cultures and civilizations including the ancient Egyptians.

There are multiple modern meta-analyses that show that Garlic consumption is associated with a lower risk of cancer. It is also effective in reducing the hardening of arteries and the buildup of fats in the liver and blood.

Rosemary

Salvia Rosmarinus, also known as Rosemary, is an evergreen shrub native to the Mediterranean region.

The plant and its oil have been used in folk medicine for their medicinal effects. It was considered sacred to the ancient Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks and is said to prevent brain aging.

Riboflavin (B Vitamin)

Riboflavin, also known as Vitamin B2, is a water-soluble vitamin found in food like eggs, milk, green vegetables, mushrooms, almonds, etc., that plays a key role in many important functions of the body.

In amounts far exceeding dietary needs, riboflavin can help prevent migraines. It also reduces homocysteine levels which in turn reduces the risk of neurocognitive disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and vascular dementia.

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCL)

Pyridoxine Hydrochloride is the hydrochloride salt form of pyridoxine, a water-soluble B Vitamin. Vitamin B6 is required for maintaining the health of nerves.

As such it has been used to treat certain nerve disorders caused by certain medications. It is also thought to promote brain health and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Folate (B-vitamin)

Folate, also known as Vitamin B9, is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in cell growth and the formation of DNA.

Since humans cannot make folate, it is required in the diet, making it an essential nutrient. Folate as a supplement can reduce help with issues like cognitive impairment, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Magnesium & Potassium (as Citrate)

Magnesium and Potassium are minerals that are essential to the healthy functioning of the body. They assist in a range of essential body functions, including muscle and nerve function.

Magnesium is a cofactor in more than 300 enzyme systems that regulate diverse biochemical reactions in the body, including protein synthesis.

Potassium is necessary for the normal functioning of all cells. It regulates heartbeat, ensures the proper functioning of muscles and nerves, and is vital for synthesizing protein and metabolizing carbohydrates. Synapse XT formula contains both Magnesium and Potassium in citrate form.