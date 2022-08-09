Target Found For The Treatment For New IBD, Colorectal Tumor

Inflammatory Bowel Disorder (IBD) leads to the development of colorectal tumors. Crohn’s disease combined with ulcerative colitis gives rise to Inflammatory Bowel Disorder.

What Study Tells?

Lately, scientists have uncovered new therapeutic targets to treat these colorectal tumors. Scientists at the Tokyo University of Science stated that Immune receptors in your gut, such as c-type lectin receptors (CLRs) develop Inflammatory Bowel Disorder. But these receptors help regulate the gut microbiota and act as a defense mechanism against pathogens.

Hence it is highly essential to create a balance in intestinal homeostasis. To maintain the homeostasis of immune and skeletal systems Dendritic cell immunoreceptor (DCIR) is used. When you block DCIR it will boost your immunity against colon tumors.

The scientists conducted research by feeding mice with drinking water. This drinking water contained Dextran Sodium Sulfate (DSS), a synthetic sulfated polysaccharide, and azoxymethane (AOM), a neurotoxic chemical. This water will induce a colon tumor that is similar to the tumor created by IBD. The test results reported mice with lower DCIR showed reduced colitis severity and induced colorectal tumor growth. These mice showed a lower body weight loss and a reduced proinflammatory cell infiltration in the colon.

The test concluded that blocking of DCIR will prevent ulcerative colitis and colon cancer since it was DCIR that facilitated intestinal carcinogenesis and inflammation.

More From PowdersvillePost:

🟢Colorectal Cancer Is Affecting The Youth

🟢Could Home Test for Colon Cancer Mean A Big Medical Bill To Come?

Colorectal cancer was responsible for more than 881000 deaths caused by cancer in the year 2018. Although surgery and undergoing chemotherapy were the first choice of treatment for cancer patients, they did not result in the expected results for patients with colorectal cancer. To overcome this, Targeted therapy was considered an option and it substantially prolonged the survival rate of colorectal cancer patients.

Statistically, the colorectal tumor is the second most lethal cancer and the third most malignant tumor worldwide. Today, with the advancements in the treatments the survival rate of colorectal tumors has been increasing significantly. Treatments for the tumor aim at achieving complete removal of the tumor and involve surgical intervention in most cases.

Many research was conducted to identify the changes that happen in the cells that cause colon or rectal cancer. Many drugs were designed to target these changes. One of the effective methods of targeting colorectal tumors is undergoing targeted molecular therapy. It involves the use of chemicals to target microorganisms. This technique was initially developed in the early 1900s and was used to treat cancer in 1988.

When Targeted therapy hits the cancer cells they affect the cell’s proliferation, differentiation, and migration. The targeted drugs alter the blood vessels and immune cells. They work on impeding tumor growth. A protein named vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) assists the tumors in forming new blood vessels and helps them get the nutrients they need to grow. Any drug that will hamper the functioning of VEGF is useful in treating colorectal tumors.

The patients will be exposed to these drugs via an IV by infusing them into their veins along with chemotherapy. But it is important to note that these drugs have possible side effects including increased blood pressure, fatigue, headache, mouth soreness, increased risk of infections, and lowering of white blood cells. When combined with chemotherapy VEGF will improve the chances of survival.

A protein named Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) grows cancer cells. Drugs that target this protein will treat advanced to rectal cancers. Other means of target treatments include blocking the protein Regorafenib (Stivarga) which carries important signals to the cell’s control center and forms newer blood cells to feed the tumor.

With the advancements in the medical field, several treatments have been devised to treat the colorectal tumor caused due to Inflammatory Bowel Disorder.

References:

🟢National Library Of Medicine(n.d)Inflammatory bowel disease-related colorectal cancer: Past, present and future perspectives (Available Online):https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8919014/

🟢WebMD(2005-2022)Colorectal Cancer or GI Disorder? How to Tell(Available Online):https://www.webmd.com/colorectal-cancer/colorectal-cancer-vs-gi-disorder