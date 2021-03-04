As per the manifesto, President Biden has already given the notice to re-open schools with the necessary guidelines. With that, President Biden is now determined to prioritize the school staff and teachers in the vaccination queue. On Tuesday, President Biden announced and asked the states to get the teachers and other school staff to be vaccinated on priority by the end of March.

Teachers And School Staff To Be Vaccinated This Month In The USA Across All States

According to a statement given by President Biden, America will be having enough vaccine supply by the end of May to vaccinate the maximum population, including adults of all age and work categories.

Biden addressed the American states asking them to make all the educators, school staff members and childcare workers receive at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines b end of this month.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are administered twice to build up immunity against the COVID-19 infection. The second shot is given after a gap of around one month from the first dose. However, now a single-shot vaccine against the COVID-19 infection is also rolled out by the government after an emergency approval by the Food and Safety Administration (FDA). If the latter is given, then the vaccination procedure is going to speed up.

President Biden also added that to prioritize vaccines for Pre-K to 12 staff, the federal pharmacy programs can also be utilized. In that case, the school staff members and teachers can sign up for an appointment to receive the vaccination shot at any nearby pharmacy.

After President Biden’s announcement, no immediate response from Governor Charlie Baker was received.

Many people, including the educators, have taken this announcement with a very positive spirit. They are glad to be prioritized in the vaccination queue.

According to a Framingham teacher, Eugenia Doncov, the announcement to vaccinate all teachers by the end of the month is like a light in a dark tunnel. She started in-person instructions last week. She is now happy and relieved at the same time to know that now date and a timeline is provided for the vaccination schedule of educators and other staff members.

According to Merry Najimy, President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, it is the time, and the opt time to act on this matter. While accusing Gov. Baker, she added that now everyone is on the same page to get the educators vaccinated on priority except Gov. Baker.

Now that the teachers and many other essential workers are lined up in the coronavirus vaccination list, it is not yet known when the states will start vaccinating the group and open up their eligibility to receive the shot against COVID-19.

Najimy also added that they had designed an efficient and effective plan that can help vaccinate the teachers in Massachusetts in large numbers and quickly. They just need a green light from the state.

The union plan involves contacting the first responders responsible for the transport and administration of the vaccine. This can boost the vaccination process locally.

The plan is to make schools re-open by April for in-person teaching. Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka said that an aggressive vaccination program is required to get the teachers fully vaccinated this month. With the delivery of the vaccines to the State, Spilka added that they are planning to ask the government to set aside a fixed percentage of the vaccines for the school staff and teachers.

Many lawmakers have recently urged Gov. Baker to give the single-shot Johnsons & Johnsons vaccine to the school staff and teachers.

Baker has not responded to either Spilka or to the lawmaker’s proposal.