Teasing Master Takagi-San Chapter 160, 300 More Chapters! Release Date 

Last week’s chapter turned out to be a small prank on the individuals who read Teasing Master Takagi-San. The author posted a new chapter dubbed “Confession” on April Fool’s Day.

In this chapter, Nishikata invited Takagi to go out on a date with him. However, the closing panel of the chapter made it plain that it was merely a joke. It’s now set to be launched this week.

“Confession” was nothing more than a surprise gift for Takagi-San admirers who didn’t know what to anticipate. This chapter has no bearing on the manga’s overall plot.

After the events of each test day, the story will continue. For how long before the results are made public? Also, Takagi-actions for each test were obscured to those reading the story.

All of this was done by Takagi-San. For all she has done for Nishikata, she should be overjoyed. Takagi-San fans can expect to see Nishikata treat Takagi in the upcoming chapter 160. Even at this point, Takagi isn’t going to stop making jokes at his expense.

At first glance, nothing seemed amiss in Teasing Master Takagi-San Chapter 159. However, it became apparent as the story progressed that Soichiro Yamamoto was pulling a fast one on the reader. That’s correct. “Confession” was the title of the final chapter.

Nishikata was in his room just a few days ago. To his astonishment, he couldn’t stop thinking about how gorgeous Takagi looked that day. He was terrified that the girl who taunted her all day had a crush on him.

Because of this, the following stage in the process of like was saying such. He greeted her and stood in front of her as they walked to school the next day. To which she agreed, and they went on their first date. A panel surprised fans with an April Fools prank.

Chapter 160 of Teasing Master Takagi-San will be out on April 12, 2022. It is only available on Shogakukan’s Monthly Shonen Sunday’s official pages that readers can access the manga.

The manga is only available there. A digital copy of the chapter is usually released a few days after the episode airs on television. Keep up with The Anime Daily to learn more on the same subject.

