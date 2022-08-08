Teen Footballer Misdiagnosed With A Long Covid Before Doctor Discover A Brain Tumor

Kane Allcock is one of the most famous footballers who has been playing for the team of Under 19 for the country of the United States of America for approximately 3 years now. But it was in December that he was experiencing migraine attacks one after the other.

Brain Tumor Causes And Symptoms

It happened after he recovered from covid-19. This kind of migraine was not the usual kind. It is important to mention that he was not only experiencing seizures. Also, at the same time, he was experiencing symptoms that were not common concerning the migraine that most people experience. Most of his relatives were extremely scared because the doctors had hinted at the possibility of a tumour in the brain. This increased the amount of fear to the maximum possible extent. In such a situation, it is necessary to get almost every test done as soon as possible before it is too late.

Events that unfolded

It is important to understand that after every kind of testing, it became important to mention that the reports were shocking because he was diagnosed with a non-carcinogenic tumour in the brain. He was admitted to the hospital, and at the same time, he was suggested to undergo surgery as soon as possible before the tumour became more severe. In light of these instances, it became extremely important for the parents to understand the situation properly before it was too late.

It was also a matter of concern for them to get the best possible treatment for the child, who was only 15 years old and had a life to live. In such a situation, the parents thought that an attempt could be made to get their child tested again by the best medical facilities in the country. It was only then that it was finally realised that there was a huge amount of confusion already caused to this whole incident.

What was the revelation?

It became important to understand that the child was not suffering from tumours. This was one of the most shocking incidents because had this second test not been conducted, the surgery would have been done, and this would have caused an unwanted loss to the child for no reason. The parents have decided to sue the medical facilities, including the doctors and testing centres, which have confirmed the tumours’ existence over time.

It is important to understand that this instance has been responsible for causing a huge amount of doubt about the availability of the different types of medical facilities which are available because this kind of negligence is definitely not expected from medical Institutions because they are the ones who take care of us and if the perform this kind of activities then obviously the future is not in the safe hands at all. This has to be taken care of in almost every kind of situation. It has probably become the need of the hour

Legal recourse has to be taken against them as soon as possible before it is too late in order to teach them an example that such kind of action is definitely not permitted and has to be taken care of as soon as possible. This is one of the most important and essential considerations that are likely to bring a better impact over a period of time. This has to be evaluated over a period of time in order to prevent any future kind of situation in this respect

