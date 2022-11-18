Teenagers At Danger Of Hearing Loss As A Result Of Risky Listening Habits

According to recent research by the World Health Organisation, it has been discovered that the incidence of hearing problems has increased in people. The most vulnerable section of society is young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices. This is because this generation prefers using different types of devices which may not be very helpful and safe in the long run.

Due To Dangerous Listening Habits Young Individuals Are At Risk Of Hearing Loss

The statistics predict that around 430 people in the upcoming two years would be suffering from disabling hearing loss. This number is expected to rise to 700 million by the end of 2050.

This is probably due to dependence on different types of personal listening devices. In fact, the use of Smartphones and headphones including attending loud entertainment concerts is likely to have a very detrimental impact because these noise levels are usually beyond the safe listening boundaries.

Most young people are exposed to this risk to a great extent. The percentage is as high as 48%. There is a need to implement a policy that will be helpful to spread awareness among the people so that they become conscious with respect to the music they hear.

What Does The Research Say About This?

The researchers believe that this problem can be easily understood with the help of proper literature and that is why they undertook to study different types of research articles in different languages. It was found that the level of sound and the length of the exposure is probably high among people in the age group of 12 to 35.

This kind of exposure is definitely not healthy for the ears. This is probably because of this reason that the chances of permanent hearing disability are increasing due to unexplained reasons.

After analyzing all the data the Global estimates depict that 1.35 million people annually fall prey to this problem. This number will multiply if the duration of the time and the intensity of the music is not reduced immediately.

How To Discover Safe Listening Practices?

Exposure to very loud sounds over a period of time not only makes a person tired but also can result in temporary loss of hearing.

This always happens if people attend loud concerts or listen to music 24/7. But there is a need to develop a safe listening practice so that a balance could be developed between entertainment and health, with a special focus on the safety of the ears. It is only with the help of cochlear hair cells that proper sound could be heard over a period of time.

This is a technique that helps the cells of the ears to relax after regular exposure to loud noise. It is helpful for preventing permanent damage to these structures inside the ear. But even despite using this methodology it will not be clear as to what is the safe level of noise that must be heard and for how much duration.

The intensity and the duration should be somewhere less than 3 decibels so that a negative impact is not caused to the health. This level has been determined by the safe work group of Australia which is working in this direction for a very long period of time.

Conclusion

It is the duty of the young generation to understand that if they do not focus on all of these factors then it will definitely cause a permanent loss to the body which might not be sustainable. It is only with the help of a better technique that advantage to this can be obtained over the period of time. University and other research Institutions are promoting the development of these levels so that awareness could be spread.

