Terry Bradshaw Cancer Update: He Is Revealing About His Health

After Terry Bradshaw revealed that he had been treated for 2 kinds of cancer in the past year, many fans were concerned about the football icon’s health and wellbeing.

Thankfully, Terry was able to provide some insight into his recent health scare by revealing what types of cancer he was diagnosed with, how they were detected, and how they were treated.

Read on to learn more about Terry Bradshaw’s recent health news.

Bradshaw Is Speaking Out About His Health

Yesterday, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and the co-host of Fox NFL Sunday, the 74-year-old Terry Bradshaw, said that he has cancer for the second time in one year.

Tom Bradshaw commented on the situation on last week’s pregame show where he had difficulty with his commentary, according to Outside.

Last week on this show, I lost my breath, and Howie Long came to my aid. And many people are wondering what happened to me. So I’d like to tell you, if you care, about what’s going on in my life.

In November I was diagnosed with bladder cancer and Yale is where I had surgery and was in chemotherapy. Fortunately, as of today, I’m cancer free. That’s the good news.

Then, I was feeling great in March. I had a sore neck. So I had an MRI and we found a tumor in my left neck and it was Merkel cell cancer.

friends, I might not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I am free from cancer, I am in a good mood. And in time, I will get back to my normal self.

The scary part

In a video message to his fans, Terry reveals that he’s had two types of cancer over the past year. The first was bladder cancer which had been successfully treated with surgery and is currently being monitored.

Please know that I am doing well and am doing all I can to be back to my normal self again. Following treatments of radiation and chemotherapy for prostate cancer, doctors detected more cancer cells at a follow-up visit.

I never really thought about it until I found out I had cancer, says Terry.

What he’s doing now

Although cancer-free after undergoing treatments and operations, Bradshaw is raising awareness about the disease through his public persona. I want them to be reassured.

Bradshaw has also taken on another role as an ambassador for Livestrong, the cancer charity founded by Lance Armstrong.

I have been touched by these organizations because I have seen first-hand their commitment to making a difference, he said. This partnership is something I am very excited about.

How this will affect his life

A cancer diagnosis is a huge blow, but Terry has always been an optimist. And he’s already looking at this latest diagnosis and treatment as a challenge to overcome, just like he did all those years ago when he came back from injury to lead the Steelers to victory. I’m going to beat this, Terry told his family.

His thoughts on death

I can’t get it out of my mind, he replied. I don’t want to die. I don’t have enough time in my day, but I do have plenty of time left on earth. Sadly, this is a reality.

Bradshaw is not alone among NFL players who are grappling with mortality and their legacy as they age. The Hall of Fame quarterback has started a foundation to give kids access to healthy food and exercise and plans to open a center that will provide health care services, including acupuncture, massage therapy, nutritionists, and dietitians.