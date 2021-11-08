The State Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, has filed a review petition of President Biden’s recent vaccine mandate.

Texas To Question The Constitutionality Of President Biden’s New Vaccine

The Labor Department, in the meantime, said that it has all the means to defend President Biden’s stand if challenged in the court.

The State of Texas challenged President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private firms. According to it, the new requirements have no constitutional validity. The State Attorney General has filed a review petition against the ruling in the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. He also plans to move a motion urging the court to block the mandate.

According to the State Attorney General, the law is a blatant abuse of power. It is beyond the authority of the OSHA that announced the measure recently. His counterparts in Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah have joined him in the petition. Several companies too have jumped onto the bandwagon.

OSHA is the office that takes care of the work environments in the country for the Labor Department. It framed the vaccine mandate under its emergency authority to circumvent the general formalities to issue new safety protocols. This, however, is a process that takes years in a general scenario.

OSHA, however, is fully aware of the situation and is bracing to face the legal complications of its recent move. Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act, OSHA has the power to act in instances it finds that workers are facing a serious threat. It can even introduce new safety standards to alleviate its concerns. Its top legal advisor also said that no State has the authority to ban any employer from imposing COVID 19 restrictions on their employees.

Texas Governor imposed a ban on vaccine mandate with the help of an executive order in October. He even urged the legislature to make his order a law. But it failed to impress lawmakers. Furthermore, a large number of businesses opposed the ban. The Governor also banned local authorities from imposing mask or vaccine mandates. Here too, he used an executive order to make it happen in the month of May. Many school districts went against it.

The only question the administration is asking the Republican is that why they stand in the way of protecting lives? That is the only thing President Biden and his team are doing.

The mandate came to effect from 5th November after it got published in the federal registry.

The ruling requires businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure that their employees are fully inoculated by January 4th. Those who refuse to comply should present a COVID 19 negative report at least once in seven days. Those not inoculated against COVID 19 will have to start wearing masks even indoors by 5th December.

Almost all Republican attorney generals threaten to use everything within their power to block the current vaccine mandate. According to them, the threat from the virus is not that serious. They cite the increasing rate of vaccination along with natural immunity people acquired from prior infections to attest to their observations. Furthermore, there are numerous safety protocols in place in private businesses.

COVID 19 killed more than 745000 Americans. The country is reporting over 70000 new infections each day. Such a condition is definitely a grave situation.

Even with all these protests, vaccines still remain the only means to stay safe from the pandemic. And Biden and his team hope that the judiciary will stand with them.