The Antibodies Of Covid-19 Is Present In 1 Among 5 People

From the 1st week of March, around 20% of the total blood donations from the people who are not vaccinated had these Covid-19 antibodies, as per the American Red Cross data to the news agencies.

From the fifteenth of June 2020 to the first week of March 2021, American Red Cross has tested around 3.3 million blood donations from the people who are not vaccinated in around 44 states to check the presence of antibodies of Covid-19. Around 7.5% of the total donations that were tested in a specific time frame were positive with the Covid-19 antibodies; this means that the donors had been likely infected with the Covid-19 at some point.

American Red Cross states that any type of positive antibody test will not confirm any immunity or infection, but it might be able to indicate if a person has been infected with Covid-19. Irrespective of the fact if any individual has developed symptoms or not, the antibody presence among people who are not vaccinated, those blood donors have increased over time, as the Covid-19 cases are growing across the country.

As per the news agencies’ data over electronic media, around 1.5% of the total donations have been tested in the 1st week of July 2020, which were positive for the Coronavirus antibodies. This increased to around 4% of all the donations that were tested by the 1st week of October, around 12% of the total donations had been tested in the 1st week of January, and around 21% of the total donations had been tested positive in the 1st week of March.

Dr. William Schaffer, who has been a long-time advisor of the vaccines of the US CDC or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that blood donor are not just a random sample of all the people, but also they are interesting cases that can be studied. There were two things that impressed him, as said by Dr. William.

The first type is that part of the essential portion of the US population which has been already exposed to the Covid-19, unknowingly or knowingly at least we can consider the blood donor population. The second part is a big portion of the US population that has not been exposed to the Covid-19; it forms 80% of the total population, as said by him. This means we cannot rely on any strategy that lets people get herd immunity naturally. We all need to get to vaccination for 80% of the US population.

Herd immunity is when enough people develop protection against disease or rather an epidemic, so it can’t spread within the population. This point is achieved when a major section of the total population has antibodies to fight that particular virus.

People who have recovered from coronavirus infection have developed immunity from the virus, although scientists don’t know for how long it may last or how sturdy is this protection against the emerging variants of coronavirus. Getting a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine develops immunity naturally in the body and thus makes the body strong enough to fight infection.

It is very difficult or rather impossible to ascertain the total percentage of the population of the US that needs to be vaccinated for the State to reach the level of herd immunity.

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, remarked at a White House briefing that rather than wasting our time in determining the number of people to be vaccinated for achieving herd immunity, we should continue vaccinating more and more people.