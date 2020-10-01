The ballots have crossed the mark of 1 billion for the elections in 2020

More than 1.2 million Americans voted for their presidential ballots in 20 countries, according to a CNN poll by election officials, without waiting for the first scheduled debate between President Donald Trump and former Deputy President Joe Biden.

Of the ballots cast, about 800,000 come from eight of the most dynamic countries on CNN. Around 500,000 votes have been cast, nearly one-fifth of them submitted, in North Carolina and Wisconsin alone.The process for the elections has already started with a good flow. People have made up their minds and are voting for their favorite candidate. The concept is clear in their minds, and they know who will prove to be the best in taking the chair. The counting of the ballots will start only after the entire nation has voted, but it is said that more than 1 billion votes have already come, and the decision will be a clean win this time.

When on one side, Trump is not ready to accept the fact that he might lose this time, speculations are going on that Biden will come out as the clear winner. There have been a lot of things that Trump did wrong and did not focus on. One of the major ones being his attitude towards COVID19. The people understand that the wrong has been done and are now ready to accept that a change is required this time. This change can only be brought when Biden takes over the charge and gives Trump a good fight. With eyes stuck on the results, the Americans have started to cote.

For those who have not yet cast their votes, the first debate will prove to be an eye-opener and help them make up their minds. The high rate of return suggests that many electors are informed and listen to legislators and elected leaders’ advice. The latter advise people to return their votes immediately because of the delays in receiving mail. Biden has his facts clear, and his ready to walk on the red carpet with his wife on the day the results are declared. Trump, on the other side, is making false allegations and stories. He is a good competition but has started losing hopes. It seems that he has accepted that Biden is going to win, which can be seen in the way he represents himself now. These votes are a small percentage of the votes cast this year, essentially. Two million votes came together in 2016 from Trump and Hillary Clinton. Many states either do not announce early returns or have not actively cast votes.

However, this still indicates a desire to vote in a year where more Americans will vote early because of the pandemic. In the 36 states currently registering more than 30 million petitions for votes in the USA, mainly for postal ballots. In the nin Member States – along with Washington DC – another 43 million votes is or will shortly be shipped to electors who send ballots to registered electors automatically. In early requests, the statistics indicate a clear Electoral benefit. The registered Democrats in the 11 states that released party statistics have demanded nearly 6.5 million votes total, which amounts to over 3,8 million requests for votes by registered Republicans. The latest survey indicates that Trump’s followers tend to vote in person on election day. It is not explicitly stated in the final figures. The roughly 1.1 million polling requests in North Carolina were ten times the state’s amount in 2016 at that rate.

The Democrats in North Carolina have a large presence in votes returned so far over Republicans. Democrats made up over 53 percent of the more than 275 000 ballots already cast, despite representing more than 35 percent of eligible national voters. In contrast, more than 16% of the votes cast to date, Republicans account for just around 30% of eligible voters in the state of Tar Heel. In Florida, where more than 34,000 registered voters cast their ballots by mail, the Division of Elections estimates that more than half the votes cast so far are Democrat voters. However, they make up just 37 percent of registered voters involved. Republicans represent more than 35 percent of eligible registered voters, but only about 27 percent of votes cast. Demand for mail-in votes in the main swing Sunshine State continues to grow as voting demands from eligible voters in the involved nation by Tuesday exceeded 5 million.

Approximately 28,000 voters have voted in Michigan, another crucial swing state less than a week from the first postal ballots that started with early votes in person. The Secretary of the State Jocelyn Benson had tweeted on Tuesday, saying Already 2.5 million Michigan people had registered to cast their ballot this fall, up 350% relative to 2016 when the figure was 700K. According to the Secretary of State, Ohio has crossed 2 million demands from absentee voting, with more than 200,000 coming in last week. More than 950,000 absentee voting applications had been submitted at the point in 2016. Secretary Frank LaRose said Tuesday that we make it simpler than ever for registered Ohio voters to talk. Each voter who decides to cast his or her vote from their own home offers an even easier voting experience for those who wish to vote on Election Day in person. For all, it’s a win-win.

Though Trump has tried his hard to cancel the elections, the country is not going to stop. The elections are going to be one of the biggest events in history. Trump is all set to act notoriously and might drag the electoral fraud in between, and the results mind end up in the court. The entire nation is waiting for the results be declared so that the new president can fulfil his promises and help them lead a normal life again. People are waiting for Biden to come in the ruling state and give them back the life they enjoyed.