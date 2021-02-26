In Lewis and Clark county many retired medical professionals are extending a helping hand in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of such retired professionals have stepped out of their retirements to offer help to the frontline workers. They are offering help with the COVID-19 vaccination programs that have released some burden on the medical staff.

The Crucial Role Of Retired Medical Professionals In Vaccine Roll-Out

Don Skillman, one of the group’s retired medical professionals, said that he always knew that he wanted to help in some way since the start of the pandemic. He is an MD and had worked as an infectious diseases doctor in the military. He also worked for St. Peters health before his retirement.

In the words of Skillman, the pandemic is indeed a big deal. He wanted to be a part of something that had fought with this and helped getting rid of the pandemic.

In the month of January, the Biden administration has started working to deal with the worsening pandemic situation in the country.

They had taken many steps; one of these include modifying the federal government rule that allowed who can administer the vaccine. This rule now allows retired doctors and nurses to help administer the COVID-19 doses.

This move is going to limit the strain and burden on the health care systems by increasing the number of helping hands that can help in the vaccination process.

Retired Dr Skillman is also helping in administering vaccine doses and then interviewing the recipients after the dose. He is involved in monitoring people if they are facing any serious reaction to the vaccine.

The group of retired professionals seem happy to help. They are glad that they are again put to use to help their community. They feel cherished in helping their family, friends, community and country to get back to normalcy.

Another family practice doctor Maggie Stockwell, MD, expressed her joy in joining the health team back to help during the pandemic. She said that it was really frustrating while sitting at home and not able to do anything. But now it feels good to help with vaccinations.

The two people expressed their joy on being able to help the community they once served.

Diane Fetzner, a retired registered nurse, is also overwhelmed with this experience. She said that people are really excited after receiving the first and the second dose of the vaccine.

The feeling is awesome. She added that even she feels the same and can relate to their excitement and that this is the best experience post her retirement.

Fetzner said that healthcare workers are overburdened these days. With the given situation and the prevailing pandemic conditions, it is their duty to come forward and them. The frontline workers have been amazing throughout this whole pandemic scenario.

As of Wednesday, Feb 24, around 16,000 COVID-19 doses have been administered in Lewis and Clark County. More than 5,350 individuals are now fully vaccinated who have received both shots.

According to the vaccine clinic organizers, the retired professionals have helped in easing the pandemic situation. They have played a crucial role to help the community in the fight against coronavirus. They are thankful to them and all the volunteers and the medical organizers that helped the community get vaccinated.

Since the announcement of getting a helping hand from the retired medical professionals towards the end of January, many doctors and nurses are coming forward to help.

They are mainly involved with the vaccination programs. Their presence in the front line has eased the medical systems’ burden that is already doing overwork due to the pandemic.

The Lewis and Clark County has shown the importance of retired professionals in the immunization process.