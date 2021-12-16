Coronavirus has affected the lives of millions of people all around the world and the same is the story of Carolyn Burnett who is seeing her first Christmas without her son. Chris 34 who was a football coach passed away in September after fighting against the virus for 2 weeks on a ventilator.

The Death Toll Of 800,000 Crossed In The US Due To Covid-19

Carolyn states that the thought of taking a family picture without Chris troubles her and she is now looking after 4 kids of Chris who are still under 18.

It has been found out that Chris had not taken any vaccination. Carolyn has set up a special shelf wherein she has stocked all the gifts people gifted Chris for this Christmas among them was a football which was presented by Kansas City Chief.

Carolyn had asked her son Chris to get vaccinations as he had to go outside and be with players ad, other people. However, Chris was against vaccination and did not trust the process of being a guinea pig. However, when one of the kids got sick due to covid Chris was considering getting vaccinated. But by then it was too late and he had to be hospitalized wherein the symptoms got much worse as it was the start of winter and the immunity dropped 10 folds.

US health authorities on Tuesday confirmed that the death rate due to the covid virus has crossed 800,000 which is a sad milestone and a failure for everybody. 2021 began with a death toll of 350,000 and even though the numbers should have been reduced this year with vaccination and much better treatment options the death rate rose to 450,000.

Even though vaccination started early in 2021, many of the people held back as they were not sure of getting vaccinated, and then came the delta variant. Due to the delta variant, there was a high number of casualties with most of the states seeing their all-time high hospitalization cases.

Debbie Eaves who is a lab worker at Oakdale Community Hospital stated that it is hard to see a lot of dead people coming in daily. Eaves collects the swabs from patients and tests them to check if people died due to coronavirus or if the cause of death was something else. Eaves stated that until and unless the people see what goes in the hospital, they won’t understand the gravity of the situation. People should get their vaccinations or booster shots as that is the only way to be far from hospitals.

Now with the winter season coming to its peak, the delta variant has been dominant and the number of cases all around the US is increasing at an alarming rate. Many of the patients who are on the verge of death are not even allowed to see their families in person as there is a risk of the virus getting transmitted. Families have to talk on zoom call which is the only option as of now. Even people with booster shots are not allowed into the patient’s room if the condition is bad.

Now with the onset of Omicron, many of the nursing homes are still struggling to get booster doses for their residents. One of the major concerns is that these doctors have to treat the patients who might be infected with Omicron and thus neither the patient nor the doctor is safe in such an environment.

The federal government has not yet made any announcement of arranging booster shots at nursing homes. However, pharma companies have increased their production so as to meet the demand for booster shots.