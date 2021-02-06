The dearth line-up strategy proved more than sufficient for the Golden State Warriors with the unavailability of the traditional center.

With their winning strategy the warriors were able to overcome the Mavericks. In the game series of two, the first is finally picked up by the Warriors, though through a low margin. The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 147-116 of the series.

The Golden State Warriors Overpowered The Dallas Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors outscored the Dallas Mavericks in the paint by 54-36. The Warriors outrebounded the Mavericks by 45-42.

The 25 years old Kelley Oubre Jr. had scored around 40 points. The score is the highest in his career. Stephen Curry scored 28 points.

A score of 11 was touched by Draymond Green. But his contribution in the game was much significant with a season high 15 assists as a makeshift center. It has helped the Golden State Warriors to win even without using any player forward Andrew Wiggins. The step was taken to keep in mind about Wiggins injuries.

The Golden State Warrior’s coach, Steve Kerr, said in a statement that the basketball game felt like a summer league to him. The game was moving with a frenetic pace. According to Kerr, he called for plays out only for timeouts. Recalling the “Run TMC” days, Kerr was feeling like if he only needs his fish tie.

The game, which seems like to drop in the Mavericks lap, was overturned during the third quarter. Golden State Warriors took control of the game when Tim Hardaway Jr. pulled the Dallas Mavericks within 93-91. At that moment, only 05:52 minutes were left for the quarter.

After that the Warriors went on a run-mixing scenario outside shooting with a score of 17-4. The attacks on the rim gained 110-96 for the Warriors.

Curry and Green were on the bench during the first half of the fourth quarter. At that time, the Golden Warriors went on with a 17-7 run to put the game away. While the Dallas Mavericks were trailing behind at a score of 130-105 with only 5:35 minutes to play. Coach Rick Carlisle emptied the bench at that moment.

Going with the numbers of the season, then the score of 147 points is the seasons highest for the Golden State Warriors. The score also accounts to the most given away score by the Dallas Mavericks in the season.

The win over the Dallas Mavericks had put the Golden State Warriors to return to the playoffs, especially, after the last place finish in the previous season. They finished for 8th place last season in a tie with San Antonio. With this season’s win, the Golden State Warriors seemed to be on track.

For the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, the 21 years old player, led the team with 27 points. The other scorers for the Dallas were Kristaps Porzingis scored 25, Hardaway scored 19, and Jalen Brunson 18 off the bench.

Dallas has won the Wednesday’s game at Atlanta. With that they have broken the six-game loosing streak.

During the first half of the game, the Dallas Mavericks shot 51.1%. This also includes the 3-pointers. They shot 15 3-pointers in the first half and tied with a franchise record for a half. Later, they hit only 31.9% during the second quarter. The last two quarters, when the Warriors seemed on track, the Dallas were able to hit 20 scores each for the third and fourth quarters.

Coach Carlisle pointed that this was a difficult lesson.

The Golden State Warriors dressed 9 players for the game. Also, they started without the two players, who have started at center this season. James Wiseman had sprained wrist and Kevon Looney was facing ankle injuries. The powered forward player, Eric Paschall was also out of the game who complained about a swollen knee Thursday morning.