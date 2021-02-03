The Nobel peace prize for the year 2021 will be announced sometime in October. But the nomination procedure has already started. After receiving all the nominations, a shortlist of the deserving candidates will be created. A few months before the voting, the list will go through adviser review. And with successful and deliberate voting, the final winner will be chosen.

But at this stage, one is only interested in the nominations filed all around the world. Let’s have a check at the major Nobel peace prize nominations of 2021.

The Grand List Of Nobel Peace Laureates 2021

Stacy Abrams: In words of a Norwegian lawmaker, Stacy Abrams, the US voting rights activist and a Democratic Party politician, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021. The nomination was filed because of her work to promote non-violent change via the ballot box.

Jared Kushner, Former US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a former White House advisor: Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated for this year’s noble peace prize. The nomination was filed for their role in the Abraham accord, a nationalization deal between Israel and 4 other Arab nations that include United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

Alexei Navalny: Alexei Navalny is a Russian dissident who was nominated for his efforts in Russia’s peaceful democratization.

Greta Thunberg: Greta Thunberg is a young Swedish environment activist. She has raised her concern and challenged the world leaders to take immediate and necessary steps to tackle different environment issues.

The World Health Organization and COVAX program: Amid the covid-19 health crisis globally, WHO and its COVAX program are nominated for the Nobel peace prize. The COVAX program is created for the equal and timely distribution of developed covid-19 vaccines to the world population. The program shall also ensure the end of the global pandemic’s acute phase while rebuilding the economies.

The U.S. Black Lives Matter Movement: The Black Lives Matter campaign has made a systematic impact for a change throughout the world. The Norwegian MP Petter Eide said in the nomination letter that the movement has reached to people even outside the US and to societies that are still entangled in some sort of racial discrimination.

Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi founded The Black Lives Matter movement in response to the acquittal in the US of the man who shot Trayvon Martin in 2013. Following worldwide protests over Michael Brown and Eric Garner’s deaths, the movement gained popularity in 2014. The movement again took pace in 2020 following the deaths of George Floyd.

Daniel Ellsberg: Daniel Ellsberg is an American economist, former US military analyst and a political activist. He is known worldwide for the leak of “Pentagon Papers,” the documentation of the history of the US and its political and military involvement in Vietnam during 1945 to 1967.

With the closing of the nominations on Feb 1, many Nobel peace prize nominations are sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. There are many people eligible for filing the nominations that include members of parliaments, University professors, Former Nobel Laureates, former advisors to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, former as well as the current members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and many more.

There can be thousands of nominations, but the committee has the right to pick up the candidature. The fact that the Norwegian Nobel Committee does not reveal the names of the nominators keeping secret for 50 years, the names of nominators remain secret.

With the closing of the nominations, the Norwegian Nobel Committee needs to prepare a final list now that later will be reviewed again before the final voting. Let’s wait for this year’s Nobel peace prize.