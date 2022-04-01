When Can We Expect Season 2 Of The Hardy Boys? The Hardy Boys Season 2

Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Hardy Boys,” a dark and gritty reimagining of the classic eponymous book series by Franklin W. Dixon, is nearing completion.

There is a touch of the supernatural in this modern “Riverdale”-Esque adaptation, starring Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot as Frank and Joe Hardy.

According to the early reviews, Gen Z audiences enjoy this new take on the series. Ratings on Rotten Tomatoes range from 71% to 67%; on IMDb, the show has received an average rating of 7.0.

When Can We Expect Season 2 Of The Hardy Boys?

Exclusively revealed by Variety, filming for Season 2 of “The Hardy Boys” will begin at the end of June 2021 and should be completed in time for a 2022 release.

According to several news outlets, season 1 of Kidscreen will begin filming in the fall of 2019, including Kidscreen. 13 episodes were produced, and the production value was high, which necessitated more time in the oven for a show to cook to its full potential.

The first season of “The Hardy Boys” will premiere on December 4, 2020, on Hulu in the United States and YTV in Canada.

However, according to the show's IMDb page, Season 2 will only consist of 10 episodes. As a result of these signals from the show's production history, Bridgeport fans may have to wait until late summer or early fall to find out what will happen next to their favorite characters in the city.

Did any of the original cast members return for Season 2?

Even though only nine prominent cast members are returning for Season 2, IMDb and Variety both say that they’ll all be back, including the Hardy brothers, Aunt Trudy, Biff Hooper, and Janet Porter (Laura Hardy).

Are the Hardy Boys back for Season 2?

The Season 2 teaser from Variety doesn’t go into much detail, but it does reveal a few plot points. According to their reports, Season 2 will begin six months after the end of Season 1, which means When a “local Bridgeport teen goes missing and a shadowy corporation moves into town,” the story gets started. Many questions need to be answered here, as well.