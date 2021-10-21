The Head Football Coach Of Washington State University Was Fired.

The sports department at Washington State University said Monday that the university’s football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four coaching staff would lose their jobs due to failure to comply with the state’s Covid-19 vaccination requirement.

According to a statement from the department, Nick Rolovich is no longer allowed to perform his responsibilities as head football coach at Washington University. “This is due to the criteria laid out in Washington Gov Jay Inslee’s Proclamation 21-14.1,” the agency stated.

According to the report, special teams coordinator Jake Dickert would take over as interim head coach. According to a press release, the four assistant coaches include Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann, and Mark Weber. Director of Athletics Pat Chun issued a statement saying, “Today is a disappointing day for the football program.”

“Our first and foremost concern has always been and will continue to become the health and very well of the younger men who make up our squad.

The management on the football team is comprised of young men of integrity, selflessness, and resilience, and we are sure that these same characteristics will serve as a guide for our program as it continues to develop.”

According to Inslee’s declaration, most state workers were supposed to have completed their immunizations by Monday. It’s the latest controversy over the Covid-19 vaccination to erupt in the sports world.

As per Front Desk Sports and ESPN, the National Hockey League started earlier Monday that Evander Kane of both the San Jose Sharks has indeed been banned after an inquiry into whether he filed a fake Covid-19 immunization card.

Rolovich stated in a social media post in July that he had “opted not to get a COVID-19 vaccination for reasons that will remain confidential.” Even though Rolovich has made his own choice on the COVID-19 vaccination, he expressed his appreciation that “any person, including our coaches, staff, and student-athletes,” is free to make his and her own decision on the matter at the time.

On January 14, 2020, Rolovich, 41, was appointed the 33rd football coach in the history of the Washington State University program. The club finished 1-3 during the previous season, which was cut short due to the pandemic. This season, the Cougars have a 4-3 record.

During a postgame press conference on Saturday after the team’s 34-31 victory against Stanford, Rolovich got asked whether he knew whether or not he would be coaching the squad the following week. “I must not,” Rolovich said at a press conference.

As asked if he had received any advice sometime between Monday about an exemption application, Rolovich said that he was waiting for an email from the Department of Justice.

When asked about the following game verses Brigham Young University on October 23, Rolovich stated, “I’m trying to come into work tomorrow and also get ready for BYU, and then we’ll grade this video.” “I don’t believe I have control over this situation. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time. I’m certain that everything will turn out as planned.”