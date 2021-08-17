A systematic review of research into the issues regarding mental health that healthcare workers on the frontlines and others went through during the Covid pandemic found that the burden of mental health symptoms is high.

Included in the report are the effects of the pandemic on healthcare workers, children, and adolescents.

The basis has been derived from international research for this new study.

Only a select few people, if any, have been left relatively untroubled by the effects of Covid.

The impact is especially pronounced for some groups of people. Namely, healthcare workers, children, and adolescents.

The Impact Of Covid On Mental Health

Researchers from the University of York’s Centre for Reviews and Dissemination and the Mental Health Foundation conducted a systematic review of the toll the pandemic took on mental health.

High levels of anxiety, depression, and PTSD have been reported in the review. In addition, the frontline healthcare workers seemed to have been burnt out.

The scientists also found increased levels of mental health issues among children and people suffering from health disorders.

The review is an amalgamation of 25 other reviews. These reviews comprised other primary research that had been done amidst the initial months of the pandemic.

A panel of 6 healthcare experts from the UK shared their experiences with the scientists.

Dr. Jo Billings of University College London explained the importance of this particular review.

She said that by synthesizing findings from a variety of reviews, this study reveals that there has been a serious impact on mental health. She added that this had been replicated across numerous studies.

It gave them confidence as they were able to undisputedly prove that the impact is real and enduring.

19, which formed a majority of the reviews, were focused on the mental health of healthcare workers.

In addition, 8 studies focused on children and Covid patients who already had health complications.

Dr. Billings emphasized that the review only identified a small number of other reviews that had considered these groups of people.

She further highlighted that more consideration and research were warranted by these populations.

People from many countries were included in the review. China was included in all the reviews. Further, 2 reviews focused solely on China.

The mental health effects of Covid were studied by 12 studies. A mix of conditions like Covid, SARS, MERS, Ebola, H1N1, or H7N9, was investigated by another 12 reviews.

Dr. Uphoff noted that a higher risk of adverse mental health effects was experienced by healthcare workers due to the nature of the job.

A year after the SARS outbreak, healthcare workers were 6 times more likely to have mental health problems than others.

Significant emotional exhaustion was reported by nearly 30% of those exposed to SARS patients, even 2 years after the crisis.

Increased consumption of alcohol, PTSD, and acute stress disorder was linked to quarantines.

Dr. Billings was also concerned about workers’ willingness to speak out.

She said that a stigma still existed regarding mental ill health and that a culture where people can openly talk about their mental health without it affecting their career was required.

The scientists also found that quarantine and worrying about the pandemic were correlated to a higher risk of PTSD in children.

Symptoms of anxiety, depression, and sleeping disorders were reported by many college students.

Children with cystic fibrosis were also surveyed. They reported lower levels of anxiety than children without this disorder.

On the contrary, their parents experienced a higher level of anxiety.

Covid patients with health conditions in addition to the virus were estimated to be 40-82% more likely to have symptoms of anxiety. For depression, it was 50%.