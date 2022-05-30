The Impact Of Drug Addiction On Mental And Physical Health And How To Overcome It

Drug addiction can lead to various body issues and mental health issues due to its highly addictive nature. Drugs influence our nerves and brains to create a ‘feel good’ sensation which can be hard to shake. Users start consuming more and more medications to maintain this euphoric feeling, which affects the normal functioning of nerves drastically over time.

The physical effects of drug use

Both prescription and illicit drugs can cause a wide range of physical effects.

Many individuals experience shaking hands and bodies because their nerves are so used to the drugs that they start functioning abnormally when they don’t receive them.

Some addicts may feel nauseous and begin losing taste after prolonged drug usage.

Some individuals experience headaches.

Certain drugs can cause cardiovascular issues and high blood pressure.

Some drugs that are snorted can cause sinus issues, loss of smell, and sometimes deterioration of the lining of the nose.

Drugs that are inhaled, such as tobacco, can make breathing difficult for drug users over time, which can lead to permanent lung damage.

Chronic alcohol use can cause liver damage known as ‘cirrhosis of the liver’, kidney damage, and damage to the stomach lining.

Using drugs with the same syringe can cause HIV due to infected blood transmission.

Drug use can cause changes in appetite that may lead to a person no longer eating a healthy diet or digesting food.

In addition to these symptoms, individuals who want to stop using drugs experience withdrawal symptoms. These symptoms can manifest both physically and psychologically and are directly tied to stopping drug use. Withdrawal symptoms can be severe – and in some cases potentially fatal – which makes it imperative to get professional care in order to successfully overcome drug addiction.

The psychological effects of drug addiction

Many drugs can have psychological effects alongside physical effects.

Some types of drugs cause hallucinations which may lead to various social behavior issues.

Other types of drugs contribute to anxiety, which negatively impacts focus and can cause uncomfortable heart palpitations that further feeds into anxiety.

Drugs affect a person’s memory as they numb several neurons in the brain and distort the signals sent by the neurotransmitters. Often, drug addicts cannot remember what they did when they were high and start getting short bouts of memory loss. Impaired memory causes issues in their work and personal life.

Drugs can make it difficult for an individual to focus or concentrate on any particular activity that requires great attention.

Some types of drugs can cause irritation and anger issues, as well as make it difficult for an individual to control their feelings. These issues can lead to physical fights and altercations, which come with their own potential dangers.

In extreme cases, some drugs can lead to psychosis where the individual loses touch with reality and believes their hallucinations to be true.

Some types of drugs may positively influence creativity in the short run, but long-term drug use can have the opposite effect.

How to overcome drug addiction

The most effective way to overcome drug addiction is to get professional help. Drug rehabilitation centers start with detox treatments that help flush out all traces of the drug from the bloodstream – an essential starting point of any recovery program. Beyond detox, medically managed addiction treatment can help people identify their drug use triggers, provide counseling and coaching, and empower them to prevent relapse by teaching healthy coping techniques.

Individuals seeking treatment have traditionally been able to receive care at an inpatient or outpatient rehab center. In addition to these options, patients can now receive addiction treatment without leaving their house. In-home care provides the same quality of care as a clinic without requiring individuals to stay for weeks or months at an inpatient center or incur the weekly transportation costs to and from an outpatient clinic.

Elite Home Detox provides high-quality rehab services in Florida and other neighboring cities at the individual’s home. Visit their blog to know how much does Florida detox cost and learn about the comprehensive care they provide. Home Detox, Aware Recovery Care, and Peace Medical companies also offer in-house drug treatments in Florida.