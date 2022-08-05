The Light Code Reviews – A 7-Step Method To Smash Anxiety & Stress!

Welcome readers. If you seek a way to get over your anxiety and stress, my Light Code reviews might have the answer.

The modern age has its perks but tons of negatives too. In this fast-paced era, one thing that is most affected is our mental health. Professional commitments, personal responsibilities, and social conventions all bear down on us and send many on a path of self- decline, stress, and anxiety.

The Light Code Reviews – How Long Do You Need To Use The Light Code Program For?

Medicines and therapies help, but they do not always offer permanent relief. Then there is Light Code, a comprehensive solution that is being touted as the ultimate weapon against your inner demons. Its proponents are many and describe it to be legit.

But, I was not sure and therefore decided to test it. I assessed it on several criteria and have put my findings in this exhaustive Light Code review.

Program Name The Light Code Category Manifestation Aim Alleviate mental health and boost positivity Creator John Bass Format Audio Language English User ratings ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️✩ 4.5/5 No of tracks 7 audio tracks Main Benefits Experience long-lasting peace of mind Provides mental healing and growth Recharges your brain with positive emotions Listening options Music & Frequency Music Only ​Frequency Only Light Code Includes Day 1 – Root Chakra Day 2 – Sacral Chakra Day 3- Solar Plexus Chakra Day 4 – Heart Chakra Day 5 – Throat Chakra Day 6 – Third Eye Chakra Day 7 – Crown Chakra Audio duration 12 and 60-minute Usage instruction 12-minute audio is recommended for the morning 60-minute audio is for the evening session Awareness before listening Not Suitable For People Who Experience Seizures Not Suitable For Persons Under The Age Of 18 No Driving / Operating Machinery Whilst Using any Of these audios Price $37 Bonuses Emerald Code Unicorn in The Secret Garden Unconditional Love Harp of Relaxation Blank Slate The Library of Emotions Money-Back Guarantee 60 days Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What Is The Light Code?

Light Code is a manifestation program designed to overcome stress and anxiety, beat depression, and develop a positive outlook. As per the official website, it’s a combination of ancient wisdom and modern medical research. The Light Code creator describes it as the combination of old mind healing techniques and modern knowledge acquired through exhaustive research.

With the Light Code program, you receive a set of seven audio tracks described to have anti-anxiety, anti-stress, and calming properties. The Light Code audios have a specific frequency of 432 Hz and are presented as the main course of mental healing treatment. As per the makers, these audios stimulate the brain, help you break the shackles of anxiety, and fill you with positive energy.

Who Is The Creator Of The Light Code Audio Program?

The brain behind the Light Code audio program is John Bass – a 432 Hz brainwave entrainment music production specialist. He has a fascination for sounds and has dedicated his life to devising methods to uplift mental health.

He has extensive knowledge about the impact of different vibration frequencies on the human body and mind. His rich experience in the field led him to develop a mental healing program now available under the name of Light Code.

What Is Included In The Light Code Manifestation Program?

The Light Code audio program includes a set of 7 audios created to give off the vibration of a specific frequency, that is, 432 Hz. Furthermore, the audios are available with three listening options – frequency only, music only, and frequency and music combined.

You can choose depending on your liking or requirements; however, the Light Code creator John bass recommends beginning with frequency and music combined if you are new to the program. Moreover, you also receive a set of bonus audios with the purchase of the Light Code program.

The Seven Stages Of The Light Code Audio Program

The Light Code manufacturer explains that each audio track offers a different kind of relaxation and helps you progress to the next stage of your awakening journey.

Day 1 Audio – Root Chakra The day one 432 Hz audio deals with the root chakra, also known as Muladhara. The day one audio resolves issues with root chakra that manifest in the form of digestive distress and Anxiety. Day 2 Audio – Sacral Chakra The day two audio deals with Sacral Chakra, which is responsible for balancing emotions. Disturbance with root chakra results in obsessive-compulsive behavior and mood swings. The day two audio offers relief from excessive mood swings and offers inner peace. Day 3 Audio – Solar Plexus Chakra The day three audio resolves issues with the solar plexus chakra. It’s responsible for inner strength, and the disturbance in Solar Plexus Chakra impacts decision-making ability. The day three audio clarifies your mind, gives you a sense of direction & strengthens your ability to visualize the bigger picture. Day 4 Audio – Heart Chakra The heart chakra unifies the physical body with the inner self. Issues with heart chakra make people too rigid and lack empathy. Day 4 audio heals heart chakra and makes you more inclusive and compassionate. Day 5 Audio – Throat Chakra The day five audio rectifies problems with the throat chakra. If there are issues with the throat chakra, they manifest as the fear of public speaking and the inability to express yourself correctly. Day 5 audio helps you conquer your fear, strengthen your thought process and sharpen your focus. Day 6 Audio – Third Eye Chakra The day 6 Audio is all about strengthening your spirituality and offering you a way to connect with your inner self. It deals with the third eye chakra and enables you to be more conscious and self-aware. Day 7 Audio – Crown Chakra If you feel overwhelmed, your mind is always racing, and you feel disconnected and emotionally drained, there are issues with your crown chakra. The day seven audio helps balance your crown chakra and lets you be at peace.

How Does The Light Code Work To Manifest Your Mind?

The most intriguing thing to me about Light Code is its working. It’s common knowledge that music or sound positively affects our minds. Several scientific studies have confirmed that soothing sounds alleviate mental health and boost positivity. The Light Code program further refined this thought process.

The manufacturer claims that with extensive research, he has found a specific frequency that has the most positive impact on the mind. It’s 432 Hz, which is why the Light Code program includes brain entrainment tracks that all give off the vibration of 432 Hz.

Listening to the Light Code audio tracks helps clarify your thought process, stimulates your mind, creates new neural pathways, and reduces stress. These audios recondition your brain to make you more positive, stress-free, and active.

How Does Light Code Audio Program Benefits You?

As per the creators, the Light Code manifestation program comes with several benefits, but I trust actual experience more. What I could ascertain through the user’s testimonials is that the Light Code program helps reshape your thought process and attitude towards life. It lets you tune in to positive vibrations and beat stress and anxiety. Let’s check out a few benefits collected from various Light Code reviews

Light Code provides mental healing and growth.

The interactive audios help you calm down and experience long-lasting peace of mind.

It reprograms the neural pathways to change the perception of life and attract more wealth, happiness, and abundance.

It recharges your brain with positive emotions, helps you feel motivated, and encourages you to achieve your life goals.

Light Code Pros & Cons

Following are the pros and cons of the Light Code online audio program;

Pros Simple to order and easy-to-follow program.

Interactive audios that offer specific vibrations and boost mental health.

Help you unlock your manifestational powers and overcome anything.

Provide long-lasting relief from stress and anxiety.

Help you discard negative thoughts and replace them with a positive and constructive mindset.

Propel you to a path of success and abundance. Cons It might take a while to get accustomed to the program.

Results take time to manifest.

How To Use The Light Code Audio Track?

Like any treatment, it’s essential to understand how to use the Light Code program to extract maximum benefit.

As per the Light Code official website, each Light Code audio track is available in 12 and 60-minute versions and three listening options – Music & Frequency, Music Only, and Frequency Only. The provider recommends the Frequency Only option for the best result.

But it might be overwhelming to some individuals. If that’s the case with you, too, start with the Music Only version and then gradually move to other listening options.

The Listening Instructions For The Light Code Audio Track

As mentioned above, the Light Code manifestation audio tracks are available in 12 and 60 minutes versions. The 12 minutes version is for a quick revitalizing session, and the 60 minutes version is for a more intense and deeply relaxing session.

That’s why the 12-minute audio is recommended for the morning when you quickly need to recharge and then go on for daily chores.

Meanwhile, the longer duration of 60-minute audio is for the evening session, when you need to expel all the negatives from the body and have a deep and relaxing sleep.

Only listen to single audio each day and while listening to the Light Code audio track, make sure you are in a comfortable position. Be calm and patient, and do not try to rush things. Simply go with the flow and feel the vibrations.

Also, there’s no harm if you fall asleep while listening to the audio, so don’t worry; just listen to the music and let your body tune in with the vibrations.

⚠ Awareness Before Listening⚠ Besides the usage instructions, you must be aware of some additional points to exploit the Light Code program fully. Firstly, start slow; don’t jump to the Frequency Only version while you are still getting accustomed to the program. Additionally, do not try it while you are on the move – like driving Do not listen to the audio track if you are operating heavy machinery. Not Suitable For Persons Under The Age Of 18 or suffer from seizures

Do not overlook them

Who Is Light Code Manifestation Program For?

If you believe you have the potential but somehow always fall short of your goals, you can try the Light Code program.

If you are a person grappling with lifelong stress and anxiety issues, Light Code might provide you the much-needed relief.

Also, if you are someone who only needs to calm down his racing mind and have some moment of tranquility and peace, the Light Code mp3 program can help you.

In short, if you are anyone fighting mental issues, depression, anxiety, and negative thoughts, Light Code can be the solution you have been looking for so long.

How Does Light Code Program Rate With Customers?

As I have mentioned in the beginning, a significant following already exists for the program. I searched several forums and found most of the Light Code reviews to be in favor of the program. One user described the program to be life-altering and something that offers a whole new outlook on life.

Another user praised it for its effectiveness against anxiety and stress. Yet another one explains it to be mildly effective and not a game changer that others describe. However, a few users also left negative Light Code reviews.

Pricing and Availability Of Light Code Audio Program

As far as the price is concerned, the Light Code manifestation program is currently available at 37$. However, you won’t find the Light Code program on e-commerce portals. Currently, the program is available only through the official sales channel.

It saves time because you don’t have to go through countless eCommerce portals to search and purchase Light Code. Simply head to the official page. if you wish to purchase the Light Code program.

Bonuses Offered With Light Code Audio Program

Not just the life-altering audios, but the Light Code audio program includes several additional bonuses too, which are as follows.

Emerald Code Emerald code is additional audio that allows you to strengthen your effort to beat anxiety and help you resonate with manifestational energy.

Unicorn in The Secret Garden The unicorn in the secret garden bonus will help to be a magnet that attracts success, positive people, and opportunities into your life.

Unconditional Love Unconditional love audio allows you to be more and manifest love, positive thoughts, and energy.

Harp of Relaxation Harp relaxation relieves you of any resistance or stress that may be lingering after going through the Light Code program.

Blank Slate Grappling with negative thoughts and cloudy visions? A blank slate audio bonus will help you instantly clear your mind and become more focused and aware.

The Library of Emotions It’s a set of audios that let you manifest different emotions. The bonus includes Bliss, Joy, Happiness, Inspiration, and Appreciation.

Final Verdict On Light Code Reviews

To conclude this Light Code review, I will say that this manifestation audio program is worth a shot. It’s simple to follow, doesn’t require a complex setup, and is straightforward to order. Just pay the amount, download the audios and tune in for a calming experience.

The Light Code reviews from the users are all positive, which lends credibility to the program. On top of that, it’s backed by scientific studies, which further adds to its viability.

The only advice from my side is to go to a quiet place devoid of unnecessary sounds while listening to the audio. And remember, a healthy lifestyle, followed by exercise and a good diet, are as essential for mental health as for the body.

FAQs

How will I receive Light Code Audios?

Light Code Audios are available in downloadable form. Once you have made the payment, you can download the audios on your mobile or PC and listen to them at your convenience.

Does it really work?

People who have tried Light Code testify that it works, and there are thousands of them. Besides, the Light Code program is based on modern research; therefore, it’s safe to assume it works.

Is there a money-back guarantee?

Yes. Light Code comes with a 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee. Therefore, you can try the product without worrying much about the money. It’s safe, and in case of Light Code is ineffective on you, you can claim the money-back guarantee and get a full refund.

Is there a duration to follow the Light Code program?

No. As per the maker, you can continue the Light Code program for whatever duration you want. The only recommendation is to listen to the audio daily for maximum benefits.

How long does it take to work?

You might feel calm and at peace from the first day. However, in most cases, it takes around a week to show noticeable results. As you continue the program, the effects will become more profound.

