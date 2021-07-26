The new study finds that “a drug can relieve the hallucinations among people who are affected by Parkinson’s disease” this will also help people with dementia. The United States had approved the hallucination delusions and treatments which are quite related to Parkinson’s disease. This medication is named Nuplazid (pimavanserin).

This new study suggests that “drug might help the patients with dementia caused by the similar symptoms” trials are planned for longer periods to stop the early access for clearance of drug which was effective.

The Link Between Dementia And Psychosis Is Promised By A Drug

The research was carried out by experts from the psychiatry as well as neurology branches and on different patients with severity of different levels in both medical conditions. The results they have got have been much encouraging as many patients have benefited in both conditions. As per the experts, this can help to have better treatment options for both health disorders and lead to having better living for patients.

Researchers had found patients who are affected over 18 weeks and given a dosage of Nuplazid. After the dosage, 65 percent of people are experiencing resurgence about the delusions and hallucinations compared to the patients who are given a placebo. This is considered as a good result with both options.

Experts are saying that findings are offered to get hope for newer treatments on some trouble symptoms and effects caused by dementia. This theory will need a longer-term study.

A researcher named Dr. Pierre Tariot stated that “I don’t want the people who are thinking the drug is a miracle element” but the finding on Nuplazid helped countless patients who are suffering from psychosis which is quite related to dementia. This will possibly act without risk for current medications.

Lead researchers state that Alzheimer’s is a disease that is formed by other forms of dementia. This is commonly observed among memory-related disorders. But the fact is that it will affect the total brain which includes behavioral and psychiatric symptoms.

The above theory is identified by the symptoms such as; agitations, aggression, hallucinations, and delusions. This is the most difficult part for caregivers as well as patients.

Dr. Joseph Friedman is the assistant professor of this study, he explains that “patients who believe on constant tries for stealing the possessions will be followed by a false belief which seems to be very distressing.

In some instances, imagined encounters are tended to be frightening elements that trigger the dangerous behaviors of the patient. This drug would also expose some side effects such as; sedation, movement problems, and dizziness.

Researchers suggest that “chronic exposures are increased with antipsychotics which worsens the declines of cognitive effects” in this context, new findings are offered for families with hope for possible outcomes on alternative treatment measures.

Many doctors prescribe those antipsychotic medications were used with different types of bipolar and schizophrenia disorders. Recently no medications are approved officially for controlling the hallucinations related to dementia diseases.

Many trials were conducted by separating the stages where 800 participants with dementia disease are having delusions and hallucinations, later after 5 weeks, 351 participants are reported with existed symptoms on “open-label” trials.

On another note, after 12 weeks patients are responded with 62 percent of medication who are tended to move for final trial sessions. Based on these reports, counselors and caregivers trained patients about how to deal with the symptoms without medication at the initial stages. This theory is under the guidelines of the medical department.

After long research, they proved that longer trial sessions are required to manage the symptoms without making it terrific.