The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies is a one-of-a-kind ebook and guide containing all-natural and herbal remedies for many modern-day illnesses. The program looks to help people treat their health issues in a completely natural and harmless way. Famed TV Personality and herbalist Dr Nicole Apelian and Mr Claude Davis are behind the creation of The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies program. They have included modern, proven remedies as well as some ancient ones that have been lost in time. The authors look to help people remove the influence of unwanted chemicals and toxins in their lives through the remedies they propose.

Here we will look at the teachings of the Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies program to understand its principles. We will look through the remedies, practices, etc to understand how effective they are. Also, this The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies review will tell you if the use of this program poses any negative effect on your health.

What is the Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies?

The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies is an all-inclusive healthcare guide that looks to help anyone who has been suffering from troublesome, chronic illnesses.

The practices laid out in The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies program are to remove the negative impact of modern medicine and its chemical compositions. Thus, The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies guide contains hundreds of herbal remedies that are completely natural.

These are formulated from tried and tested practices as well as extensive research. Through these remedies, the creators look to empower you with the necessary tools to combat any health issue that might come your way.

We are all constantly exposed to a barrage of pollutants in our day-to-day life. Toxins and harmful chemicals are all around us attacking our bodies and their functions.

And the modern medicine that most of us rely on, adds even more chemicals and toxins to the mix. This often causes an excess of load for our bodies to handle. Plus, these medicines will simply cure the symptoms and not the underlying illness itself. This will soon lead to the immune system being unable to fight such illnesses in the future, as happens with HIV patients.

The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies looks to replace the harmful modern medicines with natural, and organic remedies that you can prepare at your home. That too, from herbs that you can find in your backyard, kitchen, or garden.

Herbal remedies of The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies contain many ancient secrets that have been hitherto unknown to the general public. Such as how the US GIs in Vietnam used ancient herbal knowledge to survive in hostile environments. And more.

The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies is a collection of such knowledge, sought after and invaluable. In addition, the authors have included herbal formulas that have been thoroughly tested by modern science and proven effective. And information to help you strengthen your immunity, muscles, organ health, and overall wellbeing. Before we look at its teachings, let us learn a little about the authors.

About the authors

Dr Nicole Apelian is a renowned herbalist, researcher, and author from the US. Most notably, she has been featured in the History channel’s ‘Alone series. This series involves her living alone in an isolated jungle, sustaining with only the natural resources she can find. This way, Nicole has proven that she knows her way with the wild, trees, and herbs.

However, it is when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis down the line that she had to muster all her knowledge for a remedy. This effort of hers did not end with just treating and curing herself, but grew into a massive guide that contained all the results of her research.

A friend of Nicole by the name of Claude Davis was also taken on board as he came into possession some of the journals of his grandfather.

You see, Claude’s grandfather was a former GI who put down on paper the incredible natural remedies they used in the Vietnamese jungles to survive. Armed with these proven data, Nicole and Claude formulated The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies guide hoping to help people get rid of all their health worries.

Today, their treatment plans have been testified to by celebrities as well as common folk. Thousands of these instances have surfaced online, and thousands more do not. However, Nicole has continued her pursuit of finding the best remedies nature can offer. They are often invited to speak at many prestigious institutions and universities as guest lecturers, motivational speakers, etc.

How does The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies work?

Whenever you have fallen ill, it has never been the medication that cured you, says Nicole. Medications only help the real force of the treatment, your inner doctor, or immunity, she adds.

However, some of these medications have a negative impact on immunity according to her. When you substitute the natural processes of immunity, it will slowly stop working altogether. This leads to autoimmune disease, cancer, etc. This is because the immune system has no chance to identify damaged cells and expel them from the body.

The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies replaces these chemical compositions with herbal and natural remedies. Things that are not only not harmful to your natural defensive mechanism but also much beneficial than medicines. These are remedies that have been tested over time. They help the immune system recover their strength and fight off diseases.

So, Nicole teaches you many such remedies and practices through The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies guide. She talks about how your diet affects your health, and how lifestyle changes are necessary for it. The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies ebook helps you take charge of your immune system, nurturing and strengthening it to face any health issue.

This way, the Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies ebook helps you fine-tune your life and living to better suit your health goals. You will be able to avoid all the harmful medical cocktails that often lead to even more medicines.

You will erase the presence of harmful toxins in your body. And your immune system will easily expel all damages cells to retain the health of your body tissue.

You will no more need a doctor’s visit, nor a clinical procedure in your life. Many illnesses that modern science claims to be cureless, can be successfully combated and cured with the Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies program. Information you learn within these pages is incredibly powerful, says many customer comments.

What is included in this ebook?

The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies is full of useful information that will help you every day of your life. The contents of this book will alter your perspective on diseases and treatments.

You will be able to overcome all illnesses at your home, without spending the thousands of dollars you normally would. On top of that, your family will also gain from this knowledge, and your friends and acquaintances are no exception either. The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies program’s content is as below.

Medicinal Herbs Reference Guide

How to Harvest The Healing Powerf From Plants?

Backyard Plants

Forest Plants

Prairie Plants

Medicinal Trees

Common Treatments

Plus, you get two bonuses of equal value as well. These are:

80 Square Feet Herbal Garden- Manual to start and grow your herbal garden in your backyard. It is a complete manual that contains information on how to find these plants, plant them, and care for them. This makes your job much easier. Everyday Disaster Medicine Guide- Tips and Tricks to help you along some of the most common daily life disasters. You will able to deal with health emergencies and related ailments with this guide.

The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies benefits

The herbal remedies and treatment plan that Dr Nicole lays out in The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies program can be used to overcome some of the most debilitating illnesses.

With these, you will be able to recover a normal life of happiness and good health. Some such benefits of the contents of The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies ebook are as follows.

Natural and Safe treatment plans

DIY remedies you can implement at home

Proven and fast working remedies

Immense financial savings

Remove the presence of harmful chemicals and toxins in your body

Relieve all kinds of illnesses, pains, and discomfort

Combat the causes of multiple sclerosis, autoimmune diseases, etc

Get the maximum out of common natural remedies, herbs, and plants

Learn how to grow your herbal garden for quick access to the herbs

Credible author and proven results

Risk-Free investment

And more. You will be able to enjoy an improvement in your overall health with the secrets of The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies ebook. The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies intends to help you shine in all areas of life, be it your family, social lives, or career.

How long for results? Do they last?

The remedies provided in The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies book are all proven effective against their respective illnesses. However, the period of the application might vary with the user, type of illness, and how long you have had these.

The severity of the illness, your lifestyle, and your environment are major factors. However, The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies will also help you stay away from factors that cause or worsen health conditions. So, you can be guaranteed results, but with the use of some time.

The herbal remedies of this book are all-natural and safe. Moreover, the results you gain with these are long-lasting. Users have reported seeing benefits are far as 1-2 years, and even more. Some of the users have gone on to live the rest of their lives, unhindered by ailments.

The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies customer reviews and complaints

We searched all of the available customer reviews to see if The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies program had any complaints. Not only do none of them mention any such complaint but they are also all appreciative of the great teachings in The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies program.

Many of its users claim to have turned their lives around through its teachings. They claimed to have gained improved immunity, strength, and happiness. Their minds are free of any worries, functioning at the peak of their mental abilities.

Is the Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies legitimate?

Looking at how The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies guide has benefited thousands of its users without the common side effects we associate with normal treatments, we can doubtlessly say it is a safe book.

The teachings are only beneficial to human health. Herbal remedies or treatment plans pose no negative effects. Also, the users have claimed it to have helped them cure common flu and autoimmune diseases to cancers.

Many of the users swear by the importance of the Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies ebook and how it has helped them recover a great life. All of this leads us to feel this is a 100% legitimate solution.

Here is a customer comment for you to look at.

“ Day by day, my multiple sclerosis kept getting worse. My movements and breathing were getting heavier by the day, and I had lost all sight from my left eye. I was finding it harder to eat, sleep, or even relax for a moment. Not to talk about the constant pain and ache, in my muscles, joints, everywhere. It was hard to think that my immune system had turned against me. Fortunately, I found The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies online and immediately bought my copy. The special protocol that Dr Nicole suggested cured me of my condition. Today, it has been two years since, and I am as active, healthy, and strong as ever. Thank you, Nicole. Thank you The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies.

– Amanda Montgomery, Chicago, Illinois

The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies price & Where can you buy it?

The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies is available in both digital and physical formats. You can choose an ebook version that will be made available to you in minutes. Or a hardcopy that will be sent to your address. Or even both. The prices of The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies are as given below.

Ebook Only- $37

Hardcopy Only- $37+ S&H

Ebook+Hardcopy- $37+ S&H

However, you can order these only on the official website. Beware of the many copies of the Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies guide bearing similar names and making similar claims. They also provide a 60-Day, Money-Back Guarantee with all purchases.

The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies review – Final Verdict

The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies is a complete and comprehensive ebook that looks to help you replace the harmful medicine cabinet in your home with a herbal garden in your backyard.

As said in The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies reviews, it teaches you how to treat many illnesses ranging from the most benign to the most severe, at your home. That too beneficial herbal remedies that improve your health in the long run.

With Nicole’s teachings, you will be able to strengthen your immunity, instead of weakening it with harmful chemicals and medicines. This way, The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies book empowers your internal doctor to cure any illness that comes your way.

It will be able to prevent pathogens and contaminants from entering your body. Plus it will easily detect and expel damaged cells to avoid instances of tumour formation.

So, whether you have been facing some ongoing illness or not, you too can benefit from this informative and all-inclusive guide to health care at home. You can try The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies program risk-free today as they offer you 100% money-back as well.