Victoria state in Australia recorded a total of 1,838 new COVID-19 infections and five fatalities on Friday, according to the state’s health department.

The daily count of confirmed cases in any Australian province or jurisdiction is the most in a 24-hour period of any state or territory in the world. Active infections have risen to 16,823 cases in Australia’s second-most populated state, marking the ninth consecutive day in which the state has reported and over 1,000 cases.

According to the latest figures, Victoria’s death toll from an epidemic of the delta strain that started in early August has now reached 75.

In the state of New South Wales, the number of infections is decreasing. On Friday, the most populous state in Australia announced 646 new cases reported and 11 fatalities from the Zika virus.

In addition to receiving a booster dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination, the presidency of Cyprus has encouraged those who have not yet got the first dose to do so immediately. Also, on Friday, Greek President Nicos Anastasiades said that individuals who are qualified for booster injections should take advantage of the opportunity.

According to the World Health Organization, in September, 78.1 percent of the adult population in this Mediterranean island country had been wholly immunized, and 81 percent had gotten a first dose of the vaccine. More than 17,000 individuals over the age of 75 have received booster injections in Cyprus, and the country intends to begin administering them to citizens over the age of 70 next week. Discos in Italy will soon be able to resume their dance floors after being one of the final public venues to stay closed due to the country’s COVID-19 Prevention And Control Laws. The Italian government authorized the opening of discos as well as ballrooms on October 11 on the condition that provided indoor venues only fill to 50% capacity as well as outdoor venues fill to 75% capacity, according to a statement released on Thursday.

Experts who advise the government for anti-pandemic measures had warned for months that the close mixing of uncovered dancers and the screaming above the noise of blasting music were ideal circumstances for the transmission of the coronavirus. They were proven correct. Transmission rates in Italy, on the other hand, have been on a decreasing trend recently. In addition, the government authorized increasing the number of customers permitted in cinemas, theatres, museums, and music halls to their maximum capacity of 100 percent. The increased occupancy rate is applicable to venues where visitors must wear face masks and provide a “Green Pass” certifying that they have received at least one vaccination dose or that they have had a recent COVID-19 test that is negative.

As of Thursday, 72.5 percent of Italy’s population had received the recommended vaccinations. An urgent warning from Africa’s top public health authority about the dangers posed by a lack of COVID-19 vaccination doses across the continent has been issued.