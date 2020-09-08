Educational institutions are back with new safety measures amid COVID-19. Pre-Schools and child care centers are all set to open after surviving the coronavirus pandemic. Schools and programs related to the welfare of education are the fundamentals of child and adolescent development and provide them with academic knowledge -either in person or through virtual classes, social skills, mental health services, opportunities in sports, opportunities in extracurricular activities. Schools also serve as critical centers in communities by supporting activities such as parenting classes, neighborhood meetings, on the job training, and also serve as a safe place for children and adolescents to be at while parents or guardians are working.

Schools and institutions are opening with the new normal that is Masked Strangers, Checking of Temperature, social distancing norms, sanitizations, etc. Ensuring the safety of kids, adolescents, families, and staff, the Center for the Disease Control and Prevention recommends a new set of safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic such as:-

Reduction in the class size – number of students, set of students can be called one day and another the other day.

Alternate opening of classes.

Avoidance of close physical contact with people.

Cleaning Protocols- Sanitization.

Most Important measure, kids and staff face-covering- mask.

Differentiate the pick-ups and drop-off times.

Social Distancing Norms- Schools should adherence to six feet distancing between two people.

Avoid Handshakes.

Regular cleaning and disinfection.

Regular hand wash.

Ending Group Chats and shared Meal Time in Cafeteria.

Some Principles needs to be considered by Institution while School reopening:

To reopen the institutional safely, it is important that communities take all measures to limit the speed of COVID-19 VIRUS.

School policies should not be rigid, as and when required, the administration must be willing to refine approaches when certain policies are not working.

An institution must take a multi –prolonged, layered approach to protect students, teachers, and staff.

Institutions must be closed district to the local health care centers with available doctors, nurses, and medical experts.

Schools’ policies should be feasibly framed to protect children, staff, and teachers.

Special considerations and accommodation to be made for students and staff who are medically fragile or complex live in poverty, have certain development challenges or disabilities with the goal of safe return to school.

Special Considerations should be made to the people belonging, especially from vulnerable populations, or live in poverty.

School policies should be guided by supporting the overall health and well-being of all children, adolescent, and their families looking forward to a safe working environment for educators and staff. The key factor for the smooth preschool transition is helping your child understand what to expect at school and getting them into a regular routine. Due to this coronavirus pandemic, these basic practices become even more essential. Back to school happens every year, and every time there is a new change for every student and their families. ‘A lot of fundamentals probably matter a little bit more now but they are same.’ “It would be strongly recommended that parents talk about social distancing norms and face-covering masks in a positive manner. Schools love to be helpful, and if we teach them that it’s their job to keep themselves healthy and safe so that they can keep the other people healthy, they are going to be much more willing to do it”.

Empowering your child to make their choices also helps them to feel more secure and control. Make spaces for your child to make a series of decisions by offering them choices. Proper Schedule should be followed while at home before the school start to establish a regular bedtime and meal schedule. If you can find out what your child’s school will be, practice going through the motions of the day. Preschools are all about routines, and if you have a good routine and follow the same at home during morning and evening, it will be easier for the children to adapt to the routine happening in a Preschool. Parents can share tips with their children by telling them about certain changes.

Try to virtually share them with the images and videos about how their school building and classroom will look alike, Authorities in the school can arrange virtual tours where they can walk parents through the building and meet teachers. Creative ways can be innovated by asking children to draw a picture of their new classroom with spaced desks, use of sanitizers, and frequent hand washing. It’s a great way through which their children can express their thinking. Teachers photograph can also be shared with the students, so they are able to familiarize with them. Foremost important, help your child establish proper hygiene habits.

You can wear a mask at your homes in front of your children, so they can adjust as when they move out. You can develop strategies to kids about wearing masks as telling them about the superheroes also wear a mask to stay safe and protect themselves. Try to exude your children’s about their new milestones and arrange a small celebration after school to reward their bravery. Pack an extra face mask in a plastic bag for your child. Institutions authorities are encouraging student’s parents to stay in touch through virtual tours, messaging apps, live feeds as they have to avoid face to face interactions.

Learning Care Centre is also rolling out live feed cameras access so that parents and guardians can watch their child at school. This will help to connect with families, and it will add more to the parent-child conversation. So the first day at the school will not be tough only for the child but also for their parents and families; parents can talk about their stress and strategies with their family and friends. Parents should also relax and recharge. Russia had announced earlier to make coronavirus vaccine, which is also used by Mr. Putin’s daughter, but the WHO is still testing it to pass the vaccines for launching it in the market. We can pray for the vaccine to be available as soon as possible so that everything gets to normal with no special guidelines. Preschools experience is amazing for the young generation, so the excitement and enthusiasm must be full and real.