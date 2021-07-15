COVID-19 has brought in uncertain transmission methods, loss of work, and social isolation, resulting in declining mental health in 2020. The recent events have worsened the mental health of many. Arpan Waghray, MD, chief medical officer at Providence Behavioral Medicine, said that certain populations, especially in younger age groups, disproportionately impacted jobs.

The Pandemic Brought A Great Impact On Mental Health

The high-risk categories are young adults aged from 18 to 24, essential frontline workers. In the latest report from KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), almost four out of 10 adults complained about symptoms of a depressive disorder and anxiety during the pandemic. The same rise was reported in early-to-mid 2019.

Health care organization Providence and others have quickly started providing various support and care models. It started offering everyday access to a behavioral health program with therapists trained in all types of care, including access to a telehealth chaplain. Another organization called Telehealth which existed even before the pandemic has grown significantly during the pandemic.

It was also reported that Providence substance abuse programs got more self-referrals for treatment in the pandemic. Dannielynn Benavente, an educational specialist at St. Peter Hospital Chemical Dependency Center in Lacey, Washington, said that we can’t dismiss that COVID influenced first-time use or had increased substance use; many people complained that the impact of the COVID pandemic increased their desire for using the substance.

Young adults

Waghray says that there was a considerable increase in substance, mostly through pediatricians. The younger generation showed many symptoms of depression and anxiety in this pandemic compared to previous years, which lead to increased pharmaceutical treatments.

In kids in the age range of 10-14, age symptoms were double than before the pandemic. Robin Henderson, executive chief of behavioral health at Providence, Oregon, also the organization’s chief officer, said that parents should observe and be attentive during the pandemic and after.

Parents should be observing and be attentive if their child stops talking to them. It’s a warning sign to parents that kids have hidden, unaddressed feelings inside, and they don’t know how to share their feelings. Work2BeWellwebsite is an efficient way to help kids and parents to know about mental health education and advocacy programs.

Work2BeWellwebsite offers adequate information on understanding the concept of important mental health, recognizing when friends are in distress and how to start conversations with teenagers regarding sensitive issues like mental health.

Self-Focus

Henderson undoubtedly says that the major thing to focus on is what routine you have to adapt to take care of yourself in this pandemic. She also suggests few simple and quick techniques that include breathing exercises or even taking frequent breaks from what you are doing for few minutes, which helps reduce your heart rate.

She also suggested that individuals should try to make their own self-care kits. This can include listening to songs or even updating the playlist. Gardening, incorporating photos, do it yourself (DIY) Spa day also bring in a mental change. Sipping on a cup of your favorite beverage can uplift your mood. She insists that none should forget to have a self-care routine in this pandemic.

Dependency on Substance

According to a CDC report from previous June, more than 13% of the adult population claimed that mental stress caused by COVID-19 made them start using or increase in the addiction of substance usage. Providence adopted phone and video visits to support groups. In these programs, high emphasis was given on emotional well-being and frequent check-ups on their mental health

Many found that a little distraction from what they were doing brought in a great change. Creative exercise routines after COVID recovery also if people are missing their in-person social circle Providence suggested alternate social gatherings virtually.

Though pandemic is the worst thing to happen to the world, one of the good indirect changes it brought in was people realizing that mental health is a major factor of overall health. People are now equipped enough to talk openly and address issues like anxiety.

