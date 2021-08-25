Following the complete clearance of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the United States Food and Drug Administration, the Pentagon stated on Monday that all military members, including 1.3 million active-duty soldiers, must get their vaccinations.

The Pentagon Intends To Make The Covid Vaccine Compulsory For Military Personnel

According to the Associated Press, officials at the Pentagon are prepared to provide guidelines requiring vaccination, but no specific timetable has been provided at this time.

No one should be surprised by the Pentagon’s announcement. Following the release of a memo by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier in August, the Associated Press reported that he would apply for President Barack Obama’s approval.

Vaccine-hesitant Americans should be encouraged to line up for their injections after Monday’s complete approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is administered in two doses. The New York Times stated that, in addition to the Pentagon, the nation’s most extensive school system, located in New York City, declared that it will now seek to require that all education personnel be vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration issued its long-awaited conclusion early Monday morning. In addition to meeting the rigorous, scientific standards of the FDA for emergency use authorization, this vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the agency.

Despite the fact that millions of individuals have previously safely gotten COVID-19 vaccinations, we realize that the FDA’s approval of a vaccine may now provide some people with extra confidence to be vaccinated, Woodcock said. Furthermore, he said that today’s achievement brings us one step closer to changing the trajectory of the epidemic in the United States. The approval will very certainly be critical in increasing vaccination uptake.

For example, as students prepare to return to college campuses throughout the country, certain institutions, such as Indiana University, already require students to get vaccinations against certain diseases. Others, such as the University of Memphis, will most likely only seek a vaccination requirement if and when coronavirus vaccines get full federal clearance, according to the New York Times. Dr. Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General of the United States, said in an interview with CNN on Sunday that complete FDA clearance will almost certainly have a major effect on the millions of Americans who are still skeptical about vaccines.

This “could push people in the direction of being vaccinated,” he said, adding that he expects corporations, states, and schools to utilize the full FDA clearance to enforce vaccination requirements on their employees. “We already know that a large number of companies and academic institutions have adopted vaccination mandates.” According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, about 60 percent of eligible individuals have already received all of their recommended vaccinations.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey conducted in June, three out of every ten unvaccinated people indicated they would be more inclined to be vaccinated if one of the vaccines now approved for emergency use received full FDA clearance. It is possible that other states and municipalities may follow in the footsteps of New York City, which will soon mandate at least one vaccination dosage for anybody wishing to attend indoor restaurants, gyms, or cultural events. It was announced last week that the FDA had amended its authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow for third “booster” doses for specific immunocompromised individuals, which was supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Regulators are still reviewing Moderna’s application for complete approval of its vaccine. A judgment on that application may come at least several weeks after the decision on Pfizer’s application. According to the New York Times, Moderna intends to present its evidence favoring a booster injection by the end of September.

