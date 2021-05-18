The Quiz Funnel Masterclass is a 6-week digital marketing training program that gives proper insights into designing one’s products and services based on free assessment questions. Developed by the CEO of The Ask Method Company Mr. Ryan Levesque, the software makes it easier to set up and run online businesses. Based on the product, price, industry, and business type, it comes with more than 27 types of online marketing funnels that provide the needed guidance.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass Reviews – Guidance To Establish A Successful E-Business!

Keep reading into this in-depth Quiz Funnel Masterclass review to know more about the various aspects of this program, its 2021 version, and how it can help establish a successful e-business!

Course Title The Quiz Funnel Masterclass Product Type A 6-week digital marketing training program Launch Date June 5th, 2021 to June 27th, 2021 Language English Creator Mr. Ryan Levesque Course Modules 6 Modules Course Duration 6 Weeks Quiz Funnel Masterclass Price $1999 (one-time) or $799 (3 monthly payments) Money-Back Guarantee 14 Day 100% Money Back Guarantee Official Website Click Here

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass Program – An Overview

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass acts as an online business guide to any individual through 2-minute quizzes and tests. It helps to turn leads into customers through simple and effective methods for optimal conversion. This is done through Buckets.

The creator’s innovative database known as Bucket 2.0 consists of 27 ready-to-use templates along with a smart interface. It categorizes the potential customers and provides a personalized report based on their quiz answers.

Not only does the Quiz Funnel Masterclass conduct quizzes, but the user can develop their own as well. The program gives a clear idea of the type of funnel one needs to build for maximum sales.

Added to that, a funnel diagram, funnel template, case studies, etc can be expected when signing up for this Quiz Funnel Masterclass.

In this year’s update, Quiz Funnel Masterclass’s 6-week training program is said to be released live and is based on the company’s former success of $5000 live in-person Quiz Funnel Bootcamp. Here, exclusive special access is likely to be provided into their updated version of Bucket 2.0 Enterprise Quiz Funnel.

According to the official website, the promo of the 2021 version of the Quiz Funnel Masterclass launch is set to be taking place between June 5th, 2021 to June 27th, 2021. Interested candidates can enroll in the program within these dates.

Get To Know The Creator

Ryan Levesque is the Chief Executive Officer of the world-renowned growing education firm in the United States, 3-time Inc. 5000 The Ask Method Company. His books ‘Choose’ and ‘Ask’ are rated as the no.1 National Best Sellers by several top entrepreneur magazines.

He is also the co-founder and investor of the leading quiz funnel software known as bucket.io which has more than 30 million users.

Levesque’s Quiz Funnel strategy has earned his company $32M across 23 markets with around 4.1 million email subscribers.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass Working Process

Due to the rising competition between online businesses and the need to attain profitable lead generation, proper traffic funnels have become crucial.

And compared to popular traffic ad platforms that cost a high amount, the Quiz Funnel Masterclass serves as a reliable and affordable solution. It helps to attain increased leads with conversions at a much lower price. Through Bucket 2.0, the user can attain the right funnels and generate more leads via Quiz Funnel.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass is known to help cut ad expenses while simultaneously boosting sales. One of the main reasons why the majority of online marketers receive fewer profits is due to the lack of non-personalized leads.

However, since the Quiz Funnel Masterclass uses interactive personalization, better sales are generated. This is mostly what was experienced by the first version of the software launched last year.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass utilizes the quiz answers of the user to provide a personalized report that involves appropriate funnel templates, case studies, testimonials, etc. This helps to deliver high-quality personalized content to the customers and leads to the easy growth of the business with cheaper leads.

The Merits Of The Quiz Funnel Masterclass Software

Even though the new version of the Quiz Funnel Masterclass comes with better benefits, here are some of the top advantages that come with the software’s current version;

✅ Top Conversion: As the program allows easy customization of the user data based on their quiz answers, it helps to double the conversion rates for better market growth.

✅ Cheap and affordable leads: Quiz Funnel Masterclass helps to generate high-quality user leads at very low prices. This makes it easier for any individual to run their online business more easily.

✅ Personalized user solution: Since the quiz answers make it easier to provide the right products and services to the customer, it becomes effortless to meet their needs. They also receive the best shopping experience as well.

✅ Maximum customer data: The software not only increases the audience width but provides most data about them as well. This aspect promotes maximum customer satisfaction and better decision-making.

Who Should And Shouldn’t Use The Quiz Funnel Masterclass?

Any individual who is new to the field of e-commerce or would like to further develop their online business is all suitable candidates for The Quiz Funnel Masterclass. As mentioned in The Quiz Funnel Masterclass review, The Quiz Funnel Masterclass software works quite well for any type of digital marketers and niches. For example;

Bloggers

Agencies

Entrepreneurs

Authors

Influencers

Client service providers such as Coaches, Consultants, etc.

Designers

Multiple product sellers (Digital & Physical).

Affiliate marketers etc.

And with the upcoming live Quiz Funnel Masterclass that consists of Advanced Quiz Funnel software, the new students are meant to be provided with better equipment and knowledge.

On the flip side, the Quiz Funnel Masterclass might not be a good option for the following set of people;

✔️ Professionals at quiz funnels.

✔️ Individuals who are not 100% committed.

✔️ Individuals who are looking for ‘instantaneous magic’ results.

✔️ Individuals who are hesitant to invest the necessary time and money.

Pros and cons of The Quiz Funnel Masterclass

Below are all the pros and cons of the current Quiz Funnel Masterclass;

Pros Suitable for beginners.

Works for all business platforms.

Cheap leads that provide faster conversion.

Gives an in-depth understanding of customers.

Provide a high-quality and unique customer experience.

Increases the digital marketing knowledge and skills. Cons Highly expensive.

Requires a great deal of dedication.

What’s include The Quiz Funnel Masterclass?

With the new version of the Quiz Funnel Masterclass which is expected to be taking place to live, the program is set to present several advancements to enhance the user-audience experience. Some of these are;

👍 Live Q&A calls

👍 90-day private course FB group.

👍 Live funnel reviews.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass consists of the following:

✅ Step by Step Training on creating a Quiz Funnel: There are 6 training modules involved and are based on the $5000 in-person Quiz Funnel Bootcamp.

✅ Advanced Quiz Funnel Software: In this, the students are guided through customizable Ready To Go Page Templates, Drag and Drop Quiz Builder along with different software integrations and analytics.

✅ Quiz Traffic Training: Just as the name suggests it centers mostly on driving optimum traffic to the user’s Quiz and structuring advertisements. Real-life examples of ad campaigns related to quiz funnels are also provided.

✅ Choose. Ask. Build Training: This is mostly for beginners where they are guided to create their market and build the necessary quiz funnel based on customer responses on quizzes. Examples are also given.

Can You Trust The Quiz Funnel Masterclass To Be Legitimate?

Through the success of the Quiz Funnel Masterclass in the past 12 months, The Ask Method Company was able to generate over $32M across 23 different markets with 4.1M email subscribers via several businesses.

Within the same period, more than 30 million of their users from around the world are known to have completed the quiz funnel ‘bucket.io’. The Ask Method Company is reputed to be a 3-Time Inc. 5000 Company as well as the #50 fastest growing educational firm in America.

Furthermore, their work has been published in popular magazines like Harvard Business Review, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, USA Today, etc. Besides these, it was featured on National TVs such as Fox News and NBC news.

Based on various The Quiz Funnel Masterclass reviews, the quiz funnel website also shows the 1000+ case studies and success stories of individuals who had rapid growth in their business ventures via this software.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass Modules

At present, there are 6 training modules provided in Quiz Funnel Masterclass program as per the official website;

✅ Module 1 – Your Quiz Hook In this, the creator Ryan Levesque explains how to create a quiz hook and conduct its proper testing. It mostly focuses on helping the user develop an attractive quiz for maximum market profits. It consists of; ✔ Idea generation for a compelling quiz. ✔ Pre-testing the quiz idea with the market to ensure its quality. ✔ Catchy name and title for the quiz etc.

✅ Module 2 – Your Quiz Questions Here, the user learns on developing the right quiz questions and putting up an irresistible offer behind the quiz funnel. It involves; ✔ The method for getting maximum buyers right after they take the quiz. ✔ Using the Bandaid or cure transition for delivering free quiz results while simultaneously generating instant demand to buy the paid product. ✔ 9 Secret Elements of an irresistible post quiz offer etc.

✅ Module 3 – Your Post-Quiz Offer This module revolves around analyzing the customer’s situation while creating demand for the user’s product or service at the same time. It covers; ✔ The 5 types of questions to ask and the 3 questions to never ask in a quiz. ✔ Producing good quiz outcomes during critical scenarios. ✔ Choosing between question scoring and outcome mapping etc.

✅ Module 4 – Your Quiz Pages It talks about creating high-converting quiz pages for the ideal quiz funnel. It involves; ✔ Structuring and setting up a pre-quiz landing page for optimum conversion. ✔ Designing the quiz lead capture page. ✔ Building the post quiz outcome page etc.

✅ Module 5: Your Traffic Strategy This module discusses the period after the quiz as well as the procedure to funnel an email lead. Here one can find; ✔ Creating a quiz report that acts as a sales tool. ✔ The procedure to format, structure, and design a report + examples. ✔ Post quiz email segmentation. ✔ Email customization etc.

✅ Module 6 – Optimization & Beyond The title itself pretty much says it all. This module consists of; ✔ Profitable launch of the quiz funnel and highest scaling. ✔ Exact conversion rate benchmarks in each step of the funnel. ✔ Making the necessary changes to the outcome page when needed etc.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass Cost And How To Get It?

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass can be purchased only through The Ask Method Company website. As said in The Quiz Funnel Masterclass review, the new version of the training program is set to be conducted live on an online platform.

As of now, the Quick Funnel Masterclass is set at 2 different pricing options. It is either a one-time full payment of $1999 or 3 payments of $799. A 40% masterclass commission is added to each masterclass sale which is approximately $800.

In the first edition, the Quiz Funnel Masterclass required an additional payment of $2000 which is $200 per month to use bucket 2.0. However, in the upcoming version, the fee is said to be cut short to $99 per month.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass payment is protected by a 14 Day 100% Money Back Guarantee. The company provides the refund only if the user has watched all the videos and completed the coursework from Module 1 Lesson 1.

And yet, if the person was unsuccessful in achieving any beneficial knowledge or received dissatisfactory results, the complete investment shall be returned. Check out the Quiz Funnel Masterclass Terms and Conditions section on the official website to know the detailed requirements.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass bonuses

The present version of Quiz Funnel Masterclass involves the following bonuses:

Bonus #1: Bucket 2.0 Quiz Software

Bucket 2.0 Quiz Software Bonus #2: Quiz Traffic Secrets

Quiz Traffic Secrets Bonus #3: Business in a Box Training

Other than these, a Super Bonus is also provided which is only for a limited period known as the Build My Quiz Funnel.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass Review – Final Verdict

Resources such as Quiz Funnel Masterclass have become an ideal necessity with the increasing competition between digital markets. With the facilities of cheap leads and faster conversion rates, almost any individual can effortlessly make profits via Ryan Levesque’s program.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass addresses all the issues and needs of an online money marker. With the new updates and training, e-commerce is anticipated to be easier.

Through the series of questions that analyze the user’s business requirements and suggestions on the right funnels along with detailed course training, the Quiz Funnel Masterclass can be beneficial for those who are planning to or have just stepped into the world of e-business.

In these harsh times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet has become the only source of interactions and income generation. According to The Quiz Funnel Masterclass Reviews, the latest version is expected to come with changes that might take digital marketing to a new level.

The 14 Day Money Back Guarantee ensures a refund upon meeting their necessary criteria. With more than 1000 people across varying fields acquiring success with Quiz Funnel Masterclass, it can work for anyone as well but only with the required commitment.

The Quiz Funnel Masterclass User Reviews

Here are some of the customer testimonials of the Quiz Funnel Masterclass program from the 1000+ success stories provided on the official site.

Neil Gorden was a beginner in digital marketing and made his livelihood by driving Lyft. He attended the Public Speaker Type Quiz. In less than 2 years, he is now earning $100K per month.

Before attending the Quiz Funnel Masterclass, Charlie Wallace had an income of $12,000 per month. He took the Guitar Course Quiz and currently earns $2.2M a year. Wallace has also been listed in the Top 10 Entrepreneurs under 30.

SnackNation, one of the popular snack delivery service companies in the U.S previously generated $24M per year. Through Quiz Funnel Masterclass, they tripled their profits and cut their cost per lead.

Amy Porterfield was able to generate $5M on her product launch behind her “What Type of Course is Right for You” QUIZ Funnel.

Morgan Gist MacDonald sold her $15,000 High Ticket behind her “Publishing Path” QUIZ Funnel.

FAQ