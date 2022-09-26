The Scary Reality Of Covid-19: It Could Lead To Long-Term Brain Damage

COVID-19 has been on the market since 2019, and there’s been much conclusive proof that it’s harmful, after dozens of recorded deaths associated with it.

But now that scientists have released their findings from the largest study ever conducted on the drug, we’ve finally got some answers to questions that have surrounded its safety or lack thereof since its release.

The verdict? COVID-19 may not cause permanent brain damage or death right away, but it could potentially lead to long-term health issues later on in life.

COVID Traumatic Brain Injury And Concussion

According to the Centers for Disease Control, traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a non-specific term for an injury that disrupts the function of the brain. TBI includes damage to the skull or inside of the head from an external force, such as a bump, blow, or jolt.

A concussion is often associated with sports injuries but can happen at any time. A concussion can be caused by a bump on the head, being shaken forcefully, or hitting one’s head on something hard.

The COVID Traumatic Brain Injury and Concussion Report state that people who suffer a traumatic brain injury are more likely to develop dementia and Parkinson’s disease later in life.

People who have had three or more concussions also face a greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. It is critical that we do all we can to prevent these injuries, says CDC Director Tom Frieden.

More From PowdersvillePost:

🔵Long-Term Effects Of COVID-19 On The Brain

🔵Some Cases Of Covid-19 May Be Aided By Nerve Damage

How Did I Get it?

COVID is contracted through a bite from an infected human. The virus spreads through contact with the blood, saliva, and other bodily fluids of an infected person. This can include contact with contaminated surfaces, items, or from being in close proximity to the infected person.

The virus is easily transmitted and it’s almost impossible to tell if someone has it. After contracting a bite or another type of bodily fluid exchange, a person will have it.

How common are side effects?

Only five out of every 10,000 people who contract COVID experience side effects. That doesn’t seem like a lot, but the dangers are huge. The long-term effects can be devastating and can lead to severe brain damage, which is why it’s so important for you to know about this virus.

You may not have control over how much time you spend in public spaces, but taking precautions such as washing your hands or using hand sanitizer can help.

Why Didn’t We Know About The COVID Traumatic Brain Injury Before?

There have been many cases where a traumatic brain injury could have been avoided if we would have known about it beforehand. The same can be said for COVID-19 and why didn’t anyone know this before?

One doctor that was interviewed by CBS News said, This is something that nobody should take lightly. Anybody who’s taking this drug should understand the risks and be ready.

The doctor in question was correct when he said that people who have had TBIs should not take COVID-19 drugs.

Why hasn’t something been done for COVID TBI

COVID is an increasing problem in the United States and more needs to be done in order to stop this from happening. The CDC should be spending more time educating people about COVID and how it can lead to long-term brain injury because, according to recent studies, it is a major issue in America right now. There also needs to be some sort of legislation passed that will mandate COVID education as part of the school curriculum.

References:

🔵Science Direct (n.d) What covid-19 does to the brain (Available On):https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0262407922001300

🔵National Library Of Medicine (n.d) Even mild COVID-19 may have long-term brain impacts (Available On):https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8432319/