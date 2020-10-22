Abigail Culverhouse was assaulted about six months before Donald Trump being elected president. The voting age she was 17, one month short.

Sexual assault survivors have a lot to tell, and they are all set to open up and come forward. Culverhouse then describes herself as a bit of a “nerd,” and her attacker as a common boy who paid her the kind of attention it started to flatter, to be troubled and abuse to escape. She told the police the sexual harassment, and they shrugged: ‘he said, she said,’ she was told.

The teasing continued in the wake of her terror. Her perpetrator’s peers railed at her class and terrorized her online in her suburban high school in Virginia. She said a girl hunted her in her car through the school parking lot, tracked her shoes, and then sped as she might drive over her.

Culverhouse not only survived the attack but all that occurred, like those women who witness sexual abuse. The slander, post-traumatic stress disorder, the sunbathing, the general election in 2016. She survived after Donald Trump was convicted of non-consensual sexual interaction by nineteen women. As she watched Christine Blasey Ford break away, she survived, bearing witness that Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her. Culverhouse deferred to the women who walked in, though family members discredited.

Now that she was old enough to vote in the first votes, Culverhouse had to survive another choice: Trump, who had been charged with predatory acts and many sexual attacks, his opponent, Joe Bident, who was convicted by seven women of excessive contact and of sexually assaulted and the Libertarian nominee, Jo Jorgensen, who had not been fired to win.

She said, “I cried.” “I just was worried about the stuff that would be more helpful for the country and how I can vote in such a manner as to make me believe I make a difference, and I did vote in favor of Biden, which is not suitable for me. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, one in three women witnessed some type of sexual harassment in their lifetimes – millions of survivors who watched their first presidential elections since Me Too left them much of the time invisible.

In either the presidential or vice-presidential talks, sexual harassment has not happened. In addition to some headlines, Trump’s notorious Access Hollywood Tape, this month’s anniversary, where he celebrated women’s genitals, came and went. Amy Dorris, the new accuser of Trump’s job, caused little anger by talking out last month in The Guardian. Tara Reade, who charged Biden with sexual harassment, was not consistent with media reports.

“It’s like survivors hear once again that there’s only space to see their experiences,” said Laura Palumbo of the National Center for Sexual Violence. “The fact that they do not talk about them or that the issue feels more distinctly outside of limits and maybe even is viewed by the survivors as a diversion sends a message that is very helpless to them.”

Gender analysts say that the election is emblematic of survivors who continue to make frustrating and sometimes traumatic decisions. “We must constantly use the abuse we have witnessed to pick a presidential nominee and reserve it for the public good,” C.J said. Pascoe, an Oregon University associate professor of sociology, plans to campaign for Biden. “So I’m trying to do this, but it ensures that women’s experiences are not viewed as a societal issue we need to resolve but as our problems.”

Although Trump and Biden are also guilty of sexual harassment, Trump’s charges outnumber his Democratic rival. At least 19 women have been convicted of sexual harassment and rape against Trump. Prominent author E last year, Jean Carroll denounced Trump of raping her in a dressing room in Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s and filed a slander lawsuit against Trump after he supposedly defamed Trump refute her allegations. Oral claims begin on Wednesday in the case of Carroll.

Carroll interviewed other Trump accusers in the series “I Moved On The Very Heavily” for The Atlantic, run since the summer, but the trump supporters did not get exposure to the matter. Trump dismissed the charge against him time and time again, sometimes mocked the women who came and said that even though photographic or video documentation was visible to the contrary, he did not know them. He also talked at his protests on the Me Too campaign.

Anderson Cooper spoke about the Access Hollywood tape during the Second Presidential Debate in 2016: “All we were suggesting was locker room humor – hugging women with no consent, seizing genitalia – is a sexual attack. You praised that you’ve assaulted women sexually.

“I don’t think you heard,” Trump held firm. This was the conversation in the dressing room. I am not proud of that. I am not proud of that. I blame my family. I blame my family for the people of the United States. Of course, I’m not proud of this. But that’s space conversation in the locker.

Some people, though, don’t just say it’s speaking. “To take them in the vagina,” said Karen Johnson, the party guest of Mar-a-Lago, in 2019. “It struck me, and when he found me and dragged me into a tapestry, he grabbed me — he swept me up in my foreground and dragged me in.”

Until April, Biden’s allegation of “social standards have started to shift” and “to take people closer to and more protective of their personal room” was to include him in women’s claims. Not just should survivors weigh up the legitimacy of allegations. They look at the records of the applicants that differ tremendously.

Title IX security for university campus survivors was reduced under the Trump administration. Biden said that he would reverse Betsy DeVos’ regulations on education and improve protection against people convicted of sexual harassment at a school.

Trump backers will point out, though, that he has hired women in his firms. Biden’s followers will demonstrate their support for the Act of Violence Against Women.